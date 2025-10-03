10 seats contested in Y-K Delta REAA school board elections

Oct. 7 is local election day for many communities in Alaska. And for much of the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta, it’s also election day for Rural Education Attendance Area (REAA) school boards.

Six of the seven school districts in the region elect their school board representatives through the state-run REAA election. For communities where there isn’t a local election on Oct. 7, the school board elections will take place by mail. Ballots for those elections have already been sent out.

In REAA 03 , the Lower Yukon School District, three seats are up for election and each of the seats are contested, with two or three candidates running for each of the available seats.

In Section 1 - Seat A, incumbent Max Ayagar from Alakanuk is challenged by Matilda A. “Tillie” Oktoyuk.

There are three candidates for Section 1 - Seat C. Incumbent Christine R. Teganlakla is challenged by Gordon Westlock Jr. and Maggie Westlock-Harpak.

And in Section II - Seat E, Incumbent Edgar P. Hoelscher is challenged by Darlene M. “Darcy” Pete.

REAA 04 , the Lower Kuskokwim School District, has two seats up for election, but neither is contested.

Incumbent Wassillie Pleasant of Nunapitchuk is running for re-election to Section III - Seat D, and incumbent Hugh Dyment of Bethel is running for re-election to Section IV - Seat I.

In REAA 05 , the Kuspuk School District, four seats are up for election. Two of those seats are contested.

Section I - Seat A is uncontested, where Rachelle K. Persson is running for re-election to the seat.

In Section I - Seat C, Nathan Underwood is challenging incumbent Phyllis E. Evan.

Audrey E. Leary is running uncontested to represent Section II - Seat D.

And for Section II - Seat F, Teresa M. Simeon-Hunter and Jeanette L. Hoffman are both running for the seat.

REAA 11 , the Iditarod Area School District, the two seats up for election are both contested. Three candidates are running for both of the available seats on the school board.

For Section 1 - Seat B: Rosalie V. Wulf, Matthew A. Burkett, and Nathan J. Elswick are all running for the seat.

And in the contest for Section II - Seat D, Walt Maakestad, Patience O. Clairmont, and Tiffany B. Workman are all running for the school board seat.

In REAA 22 , the Kashunamiut School District in Chevak, two people are running for the one seat that’s up for election. Gregory E. Slats is challenging John Henry Atchak for the seat (Section 1 - Seat B).

There are two seats up for election in REAA 23 , the Yupiit School District. One of those seats is contested.

In the race for Section I - Seat A, Melanie D. Kasayulie Alexie is running uncontested for re-election.

And for Section III - Seat G, Michael P. Williams Sr. is challenging incumbent Moses Owen for the seat.

The seventh school district in the Y-K Delta, the St. Mary’s City School District, doesn't hold school board elections through a Regional Education Attendance Area.