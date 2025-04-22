Bethel holds second anti-Trump protest in two weeks

On April 19, a group of protesters in Bethel spoke out against the Trump administration, opposing recent initiatives like federal cuts and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns. It was the second protest of its kind in two weeks.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK Protesters carry signs with a variety of messages on them in Bethel on April 19, 2025.

In the parking lot of the Yupiit Picaryarait Cultural Center, organizer Beverly Hoffman spoke to the group of around 30 protesters about what to do if they met opposition.

“If anybody looks mean at you, give them the peace sign,” she advised.

The event functioned as a local branch of a national day of protest organized by a movement called 50 Protests, 50 States, One Movement (50501). More than 80 such demonstrations were held across the country the same day. In Bethel, the group held signs as they marched along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway to the city’s main traffic intersection.

Resident Joey Valadez attended with his three kids – a 12-year-old and two 8-year-old twins. For everyone in the family, the march to Watson’s Corner was a new experience.

“It was actually my first protest march, this. And [I’ve] never really been involved before, but very much feel like things are just getting worse and [we] need to start paying attention” Valadez said. He gestured to his family. “They made these signs.”

Valedez’s kids held up hand-painted cardboard posters that read: “Hands off” and “Trump, be nice.”

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK Protesters flash peace signs at a truck decked out in flags supporting President Donald Trump as it drives through Watson's Corner during a protest in Bethel on April 19, 2025.

The protesters received honks from passersby, but eventually were passed by two vehicles flying pro-Trump flags.

Beverly Hoffman called out to the group.

“Give him a peace sign, peace sign, peace sign, peace sign,” Hoffman repeated.

The trucks passed by several times, peacefully, invoking multiple rounds of peace signs. The protesters continued to wave their signs before heading back to the cultural center and dissipating.