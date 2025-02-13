Bethel City Council draws straws to fill vacant seat

Bethel’s city council has a new member, who was ultimately decided by a drawing of straws.

Insurance agent John Lloyd will sit on Bethel’s city council until the 2025 municipal election. He’ll take over the seat previously held by former council member WG Anaruk , who resigned earlier this year.

When a city council seat is vacant, interested candidates submit letters of intent and sitting council members vote on which of the candidates should sit on the council. Lloyd won a drawing of straws after three rounds of tied votes over the other candidate, Lower Kuskokwim School District data manager Greg Scheidler.