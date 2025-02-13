Bethel City Council draws straws to fill vacant seat
Bethel’s city council has a new member, who was ultimately decided by a drawing of straws.
Insurance agent John Lloyd will sit on Bethel’s city council until the 2025 municipal election. He’ll take over the seat previously held by former council member WG Anaruk, who resigned earlier this year.
When a city council seat is vacant, interested candidates submit letters of intent and sitting council members vote on which of the candidates should sit on the council. Lloyd won a drawing of straws after three rounds of tied votes over the other candidate, Lower Kuskokwim School District data manager Greg Scheidler.
Lloyd had previously run for Bethel’s City Council in 2023. At the time, he said that his top focus was the community’s Parks and Recreation department and bringing more arts events to the community. Lloyd grew up in Virginia and moved to Bethel in 2016.