Bethel City Council seeks candidate to fill vacant seat after resignation of WG Anaruk

Bethel City Council is seeking candidates for a seat on the council following the departure of council member WG Anaruk, who officially resigned as of Jan. 28.

Anaruk was elected to the council in October 2024. He submitted his letter of resignation earlier this month, citing a busy schedule and lack of time needed to fulfill council duties.

In November 2024, Anaruk was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, assault, and harassment . He was not in attendance for the two regular council meetings that followed the charges and preceded his resignation.

In the Jan. 28 city council meeting, Acting Bethel City Clerk Kevin Morgan explained the requirements for candidates interested in filling the council seat for the remainder of a one-year term that expires on Oct. 7, 2025.

"A qualified candidate is a person that's eligible by being a voter of the state and a resident of the city for at least one year," Morgan said.

Interested candidates must submit a letter of intent to the Bethel City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m on Feb. 4, either in person or by emailing cityclerk@cityofbethel.net.

"You can attach any relevant information to that email. But do keep in mind that it will be a public record, because it'll be supplemental information in the packet for the next city council meeting," Morgan said.

At the Feb. 11 meeting of the council, each council member will have the opportunity to ask two questions of each qualified candidate. Each council member will then cast their vote for their candidate of choice and results will be read out loud. The candidate with the most votes will win. If an appointment isn’t made immediately, the council has until Feb. 26 to announce its final decision.