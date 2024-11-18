Bethel City Council member charged with disorderly conduct, assault, and harassment

A recently elected member of Bethel City Council has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, assault, and harassment for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Bethel home and spitting in the face of a police officer while in custody.

According to charging documents, 27-year-old WG Anaruk was arrested by Bethel police in the early morning hours of Nov. 17 following reports of a man allegedly acting belligerently at a Bethel home.

The responding officer said that after being let into the residence, Anaruk allegedly advanced upon him aggressively and had to be pushed back to create distance. The woman who made the call to police told the officer she feared Anaruk would be aggressive with her, but did not report being physically assaulted, according to charging documents.

When Anaruk arrived to be booked at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center, the same officer alleged that Anaruk “informed me that he was a Bethel City Council member and that he was going to use his position to have me fired.” The officer alleged that Anaruk then became belligerent and spit in his face before being brought inside the jail.

Anaruk has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and first-degree harassment. He was being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center as of the evening of Nov. 18. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Bethel court.