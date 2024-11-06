Jimmie leads McCormick in initial HD38 election results

UPDATE as of 3:20 p.m., Nov. 6, 2024:

All but two of the precincts in the lower Kuskokwim (22 out of 24) have reported initial elections results to the Alaska Division of Elections, and newcomer candidate Nellie Jimmie has increased her lead in the race to represent House District 38. But it isn’t a win yet.

With less than 50% of the vote, the final results of the race likely won’t be known until Nov. 20, when the state will calculate the winners of ranked choice elections.

Jimmie, a Democrat from Toksook Bay, has received just over 38% of the 3,000 votes counted so far in the region (1,101 votes). Incumbent Rep. Conrad “CJ” McCormick is in second place with nearly 30% of the vote (861 votes). And Veterans Party candidate Willy Keppel is close behind with 26% of the vote (761 votes). Victoria Sosa, a Democrat from Bethel, has received around 5% of the vote, despite dropping out of the race .

As of Nov. 6, election results from Akiachak and Tuluksak had not yet been reported.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

As of 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, 16 out of 24 lower Kuskokwim precincts had reported their election results to the Alaska Division of Elections.

Those results showed a relatively even split between the three candidates running to represent House District 38 in the Alaska House of Representatives.

Democrat Nellie Jimmie of Toksook Bay is in the lead, with 36% of the vote (784 votes). Incumbent Rep. Conrad "CJ" McCormick is close behind with around 34% of the vote (731 votes). And while Veterans Party candidate Willy Keppel of Quinhagak isn’t quite as close, he’s still pulled in around 25% of votes from the region so far (560 votes). Victoria Sosa, a Democrat from Bethel, received around 5% of the vote, despite dropping out of the race .

If no candidate reaches more than 50% of the vote in the lower Kuskokwim, the outcome of the race won’t be clear for at least two weeks.

As of 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 6, the following villages hadn’t yet reported results: Akiachak, Chevak, Kwethluk, Napakiak, Nunapitchuk, Quinhagak, Toksook Bay, and Tuluksak.

In August’s primary election, incumbent Rep. McCormick carried the Bethel precincts , but fell short in many of the villages.

The Alaska Division of Elections will continue releasing updated ballot counts over the coming days and weeks as it receives mailed and absentee ballots. The state plans to post updated counts on Nov. 13, Nov. 15, and Nov. 20. Winners of ranked choice elections will be calculated on Nov. 20, a move that will happen if no candidate receives more than 50% of the first choice vote.

Election results won’t be official in Alaska until they’re certified by the State Review Board, currently scheduled for Nov. 30.

Stay tuned to KYUK 640 AM and visit KYUK.org for the latest election results as they come available over the coming days.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.