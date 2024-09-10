Bethel went for the incumbent in Alaska's primary; villages in the district favored Jimmie

Alaska’s primary election results were finalized on Sept. 1, and the lower Kuskokwim showed up strongly for incumbent United States House Rep. Mary Peltola. Almost 68% of voters who cast primary ballots in House District 38 voted for Peltola, compared to just under 51% of voters statewide who voted for her.

In the race to represent the lower Kuskokwim in House District 38, most of the votes from Bethel went to incumbent Rep. Conrad “CJ” McCormick, a Democrat from Bethel. Villages outside of the hub went largely to newcomer candidate Nellie Jimmie, a Democrat from Toksook Bay. That wasn’t much of a change from initial primary results, where Jimmie took an early lead.

Veterans Party of Alaska candidate Willy Keppel came in third in the primary, with around 20% of the vote. And Bethel Democrat Victoria Sosa came in fourth, with around 7% of the vote. All four candidates will continue on to Alaska’s ranked choice general election on Nov. 5.

While McCormick has out-fundraised the other House District 38 candidates by a long shot, Jimmie pulled in the largest single donation of the race so far: a $3,000 check from Andrew Guy, the president and CEO of the regional Calista Corporation.

Calista has not publicly endorsed a candidate in the 2024 House District 38 race.

Lower Kuskokwim voters turned out for the primary election in lower numbers than the rest of the state, with a total voter turnout in House District 38 of just over 14% compared to the statewide total of almost 18%. Napakiak had the highest turnout of lower Kuskokwim communities at just over a quarter of registered voters. The lowest community voter turnout was across the river in Napaskiak, where just 7% of the 306 registered voters cast ballots.