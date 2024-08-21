With early voting returns in, the lower Kuskokwim's votes show support for a new House candidate

Ballots are still being counted from Alaska’s primary election, and so far voters show a solid preference for a new candidate to represent the Lower Kuskokwim Delta, with newcomer candidate Nellie Jimmie leading over incumbent Rep. Conrad “CJ” McCormick.

Voters also showed up strongly in support of incumbent United States House Rep. Mary Peltola , who leads the 12-person field running to represent the state in Congress as of Aug. 21.

This primary election won’t eliminate any of the state house candidates running to represent the Lower Kuskokwim in House District 38, which includes Akiachak, Akiak, Atmautluak, Bethel, Chefornak, Chevak, Eek, Kasigluk, Kipnuk, Kongiganak, Kwethluk, Kwigillingok, Mekoryuk, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Newtok, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, Oscarville, Quinhagak, Toksook Bay, Tuluksak, Tuntutuliak, and Tununak.

All four of the candidates for House District 38 will move on to the general election on Nov. 5, but the primary results can serve as an indicator of interest or support for candidates.

With 19 of 24 precincts reporting results as of the morning of Aug. 21, newcomer candidate Jimmie , a Democrat from Toksook Bay, leads the group with 42% of the vote (494 votes).

Incumbent Democrat McCormick trails in second place with 29% of the vote (345 votes), while Quinhagak’s Willy Keppel , a member of the Veterans of Alaska party, is in third with 21% of the vote (244 votes). Bethel Democrat Victoria Sosa brings up the back of the pack with 7% of the vote (82 votes).

Of the 10,925 registered voters in House District 38, just under 1,200 ballots have been counted so far, working out to about an 11% voter turnout. As of Aug. 21, the Alaska Division of Elections still hadn’t reported voting results from Chevak, Kasigluk, Kwethluk, Nunapitchuk, or Tuluksak. That’s lower than voter turnout statewide, where voter turnout sits at just under 16%, with some ballots still left to be counted.

Absentee ballots will continue to be counted during the coming 10 days. Primary election results won’t become official until they’re certified by the Alaska Board of Elections, which is scheduled to happen on Sept. 1.

This year’s state primary was the first election where both of Bethel’s precincts were held at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center, after the City of Bethel petitioned the state earlier this year to combine its polling locations and stop using the Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) office as a polling place.

The two polling locations were color-coded, with former attendees of Precinct 1, the LKSD office polling place, following the yellow dots and using yellow secrecy sleeves, and Precinct 2 voters using blue-coded materials.

This is a developing story, and may be updated with additional information.