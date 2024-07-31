Rep. Conrad 'CJ' McCormick on his bid for reelection

Four candidates are running to represent the Lower Kuskokwim in the Alaska State House, with the state’s primary election scheduled for Aug. 20 and the general election scheduled for Nov. 5.

One candidate is incumbent Bethel Democrat Rep. Conrad "CJ" McCormick, who’s served one term in office representing House District 38 in the state legislature.

District 38 covers lower Kuskokwim communities that include Akiachak, Akiak, Atmautluak, Bethel, Chefornak, Chevak, Eek, Kasigluk, Kipnuk, Kongiganak, Kwethluk, Kwigillingok, Mekoryuk, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Newtok, Nightmute, Nunapitchuk, Oscarville, Quinhagak, Toksook Bay, Tuluksak, Tuntutuliak, and Tununak.

McCormick’s challengers are Toksook Bay Democrat Nellie Jimmie, Bethel Democrat Victoria Sosa, and Quinhagak Veterans of Alaska Party candidate Willy Keppel.

McCormick sat down with KYUK’s Sage Smiley to talk about why he’s running for reelection.

Read a transcript of the interview below. It’s been lightly edited for clarity and flow, and may still contain minor transcription errors.

KYUK (Sage Smiley): Thank you very much for meeting with me today, Representative. How are you?

Rep. Conrad "CJ" McCormick: I'm doing great. I'm really happy to be here. Happy to be back in Bethel. And of course, as I said last time, it's always a privilege to be here at the entertainment capital of the [Yukon-Kuskokwim] Delta.

KYUK: (laughs) It's an honor to be considered the entertainment capital of the [Yukon-Kuskokwim] Delta. So, basic question first, or maybe it's not so basic, why are you running for reelection?

McCormick: Because I think there's a lot of tremendous work that we got started in tandem with the things that we got done. So I think it's a combination of wanting to continue the things that we started – the relationships that I built, good working relationships with the rest of the state that I really think will be an asset for this district. I just think, ultimately, there's so much more work to do. And so I think consistent leadership is really important. And just hoping to kind of finish up some of the things that we did. You know, one example: we got two [Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons] investigators added into the [Alaska] Department of Public Safety. And that was part of SB151. I had House Bill 234, which would have added four investigators. Unfortunately, just with timing and bills being scheduled, that wasn't able to make it across. And so that's just one example of something that was left on the table there. I think there's two more investigators we can add on, and so I think just generally there's just a lot more work to do. And I think getting back to Juneau can accomplish quite a bit.

KYUK: Building on that, what are the main motivating issues or things that as you're looking at another term in office that you'd want to focus on, if reelected?

McCormick: Quite a few things. I think one of the biggest things, and this has really got eyes on it statewide, but it has, I think, pretty significant implications for our district is adequate education funding, particularly around the [Base Student Allocation]. SB 140 passed both bodies, and unfortunately it was vetoed by the governor. That would have been a permanent increase of $680, in statute. Unfortunately, that was vetoed, and we were just one vote short of getting that across the finish line. That was just really disappointing because I think as far as it goes for rural districts, $680 is not adequate for the needs that we have. However, speaking with different school districts, both in D38, D37, D36, really kind of the bush districts, we'll take what we can get. So that's one issue. I also think a defined benefit made it through the Senate, that was pretty monumental, that would have been returning state employees to a defined benefit system, which a lot of people have been clamoring for. I think that has huge implications for being able to recruit people to come and want to work in different communities across the state. So that's something still left on the table. So I think those are the big, overarching issues. I think there's a lot left in regards to fisheries management on the state level. I offered an amendment that would have added tribal seats to the Commercial Fishing Task Force. Unfortunately, that was amended out on the floor. But considering that was a temporary task force, I think there's bigger, more permanent seats that could have tribal designation on there. So yeah, those are just some of the few issues. But I still think there's a lot of other stuff that we started working on. Does that answer your question?

KYUK: Definitely.

McCormick: Okay.

KYUK: So you've represented the Lower Kuskokwim now for a term in the Legislature. Is there anything you want to change about the way you're representing Lower Kuskokwim communities and the people in those communities?

McCormick: Yeah, I think something that I tried to facilitate during these last few years was having folks come out to the district to really evaluate some of what we're up against. There was a plan to bring the Community Regional Affairs committee out and unfortunately, due to a lack of funding and kind of miscommunication with the majority there, that kind of fell through at the last minute. Thankfully, we did have a visit, some folks were able to come out – I think it was Rep. Edgmon, Rep. Sumner, Rep. Mears, and they met with some folks. But I think just that consistent interim, having folks come out, I think it would be really beneficial for the education committee to come out and really see the state of our schools. Because I think, without a shadow of a doubt, that really would motivate people to maybe support funding or other other pieces of policy to really help us out. So I think just hopefully, if I were to be reelected, just bring more people out here. And I think just, yeah, just having more communication with the rest of the legislature would be beneficial.

KYUK: You have more challengers than you have in the past. How do you plan to campaign?

McCormick: I really can't say that I plan to campaign any differently. I think it just says to me that I've got to work really hard. And that was my plan from the outset. So yeah, I don't think it's any different. Other than now, you know, with two years behind me, I have a resume. I think I've proven that I can get things accomplished even in what some might say is kind of a hostile environment, frankly. So I don't really see it as any different other than, you know, there's just other people running too.

KYUK: Why should people vote for you?

McCormick: Like I said, I've proven already I've got a resume of things that I've gotten done. You know, I think I alluded earlier to our tremendous education needs. That's something I've spoken to, I think, throughout my campaign, throughout being representative, and there's a lot of money that I brought to the district for education, over $21 million in capital funds, I helped get allocated. I think an issue that's top of mind for everyone, because it's incredibly personal, is the epidemic of [Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons]. I think I've been a staunch advocate for more services to address that crisis. I think if you go back and watch my chairmanship on the Community Regional Affairs, I raised a lot of issues about the deficiencies and public safety services, you know, around domestic violence services, things like that. We were able to save, I think, $4 or $5 million worth of grant cuts from happening. And I think just overall – those are some specific examples – but I think I've shown regardless of if I'm in this majority, or this caucus, I'll do what's necessary for the district, not what's best for the caucus. And I think for that reason, despite the way that this last legislature was made up, we got a lot of stuff done that I think was really important. So yeah, I think I've just got a resume of proving that'll deliver on promises that I've made. And yet, I also just think, as I mentioned earlier, I've established these relationships. And I guess, with all due respect to my other colleagues, I think if they're to be elected, they kind of have to start from ground one, or what's the phrase?

KYUK: Ground zero? From the ground up?

McCormick: That's right. Yeah. And they've got to learn these systems. They've got to learn how things work, which, you know, it's not necessarily a bad thing. I did it last year, or last session, but I just think by reelecting me, there's more opportunity to get things done quicker. And just continue the work that was started.

KYUK: Is there anything else you'd want to add that we haven't touched on, as we've been kind of talking about this campaign?

McCormick: I just want to thank everybody that came to Juneau. I know it's super hard to get out there. It takes a day. It was really great being able to meet with students across the state. I think young people are really inspiring. And so I just want to thank all the people who reached out to me, like Joe and Carrie Atchak when some of the food bank funding was on the chopping block. I want to thank them for talking to me, I think it was like 7:00 or 8:00 p.m., and we kind of talked through things. And so I just want to thank everybody who came out, everybody who contacted me and things like that. But otherwise, yeah, I hope to see you on the campaign trail. And if there's anything I can do better, like, please, by all means, let me know.

KYUK: Thank you very much for your time.

McCormick: Of course. Thank you.

