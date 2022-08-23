3 candidates have filed to fill 4 Bethel City Council seats

Three candidates have filed to run in Bethel’s October city council election. The candidates are incumbent Rose “Sugar” Henderson and newcomers Patrick Snow and Sophie Swope.

The three candidates are not enough to fill the four seats opening in October. Bethel City Clerk Lori Strickler shared options for filling that fourth seat.

Residents can submit a city council filing packet to register as a write-in candidate by Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. If no write-in candidates register, then the city council can appoint a resident to the body.

Henderson is the only current council member who is running for re-election. Members Perry Barr and Michelle DeWitt are not seeking another term. Vice Mayor Conrad “CJ” McCormick is resigning from the body a year before his term ends. He is running unopposed for state house to represent Bethel’s District 38 in the legislature.

The Bethel city council election is Oct. 4. The deadline to register to vote is Sept. 2.