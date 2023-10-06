Coastal communities look to the future one year after Typhoon Merbok
Following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Merbok in September 2022, Western Alaska coastal communities face a future that is more uncertain than ever. KYUK Senior Reporter Emily Schwing traveled to the coastal communities of Hooper Bay and Chevak to see how people are recovering from one of the most powerful storms to hit the state in the last five decades. She caught up with KYUK reporter Evan Erickson to share what she learned.