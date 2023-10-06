© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Field Notes

Coastal communities look to the future one year after Typhoon Merbok

By Emily Schwing,
Evan Erickson
Published October 6, 2023 at 9:20 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe
Major flooding is seen in Hooper Bay during Typhoon Merbok on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Lola Cernek
Major flooding is seen in Hooper Bay during Typhoon Merbok on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Merbok in September 2022, Western Alaska coastal communities face a future that is more uncertain than ever. KYUK Senior Reporter Emily Schwing traveled to the coastal communities of Hooper Bay and Chevak to see how people are recovering from one of the most powerful storms to hit the state in the last five decades. She caught up with KYUK reporter Evan Erickson to share what she learned.

Field Notes
Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing is a long-time Alaska-based reporter.
See stories by Emily Schwing
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson