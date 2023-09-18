Stormy weather doesn't stop people from flocking to the Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival
In far Western Alaska on the Bering Sea coast, the Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival brings people from across the region together for a Labor Day weekend celebration of community. KYUK reporter Evan Erickson was there to catch the live music and dancing in the Nelson Island School gymnasium and learn a little bit about the history of the region. He caught up with KYUK Senior Reporter Emily Schwing to share what he saw.