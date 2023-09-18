© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Field Notes

Stormy weather doesn't stop people from flocking to the Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival

By Evan Erickson,
Emily Schwing
Published September 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM AKDT
People dance in the Nelson Island School gymnasium at the Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival on Sept. 2, 2023.
Gabby Salgado
KYUK
People dance in the Nelson Island School gymnasium at the Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival on Sept. 2, 2023.

In far Western Alaska on the Bering Sea coast, the Toksook Bay Blackberry Festival brings people from across the region together for a Labor Day weekend celebration of community. KYUK reporter Evan Erickson was there to catch the live music and dancing in the Nelson Island School gymnasium and learn a little bit about the history of the region. He caught up with KYUK Senior Reporter Emily Schwing to share what he saw.

Field Notes
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing is a long-time Alaska-based reporter.
See stories by Emily Schwing