A Message from KYUK: Our Commitment to Editorial Independence

At KYUK, the trust our listeners and viewers place in us is one of our greatest responsibilities.

It recently came to our attention that KYUK's name, logo, footage, and other resources have been used by outside organizations in campaign communications, including political mailers and social media posts. These uses were not authorized by KYUK and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of, or affiliation with, KYUK in any way.

We want to take this opportunity to reaffirm a principle that is fundamental to our mission: KYUK does not endorse political candidates, political parties, or individuals seeking public office.

Our role is not to tell you what to think or who to vote for. Our responsibility is to provide accurate, independent journalism, thoughtful conversations, and a trusted space where many different voices can be heard. We believe our community is best served when people have access to reliable information and can make informed decisions for themselves.

Maintaining editorial independence is essential to preserving the trust we've built with the communities we serve throughout the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. That trust guides every decision we make, from our news coverage to our public affairs programming.

Thank you for your continued support and for allowing KYUK to be part of your daily life. We remain committed to serving our communities with fairness, integrity, and respect.

