Forging a path forward together

Last night, the rescission bill passed - a measure that will claw back two years of previously approved federal funding for public broadcasting. For KYUK, this means the loss of nearly 70% of our annual operating funds.

This is a heavy moment for our station, our team, and the communities across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta who rely on us every day.

For over 50 years, we’ve served as a vital source of bilingual news, local storytelling, and community connection. Public media is more than programming; it is a cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring that fact-based, independent journalism, educational and cultural programming, and emergency information remain free and accessible to all.

That mission doesn’t stop here. Our commitment to continuing this public service remains steadfast.

There will be challenges ahead, but there is also hope. Hope in the partnerships we’ve built. Hope in the power of community. Hope in knowing that even in times of uncertainty, we are not alone.

Your trust, your voices, and your support have shaped KYUK into something far greater than just a radio or television station. It’s a living tapestry of our stories, identity, and pride - woven by and for the people who call this place home. We call on our community now to stand with us. If KYUK has ever informed you… inspired you… comforted you… helped you feel seen… we ask for your support.

Together, we will forge a path forward.

Please know how grateful we are for your continued support. We’ll continue to share updates and opportunities to stay involved as we navigate the road ahead.

