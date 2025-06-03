Raise your voice to protect KYUK

A federal rescission package was introduced that, if approved by Congress, could eliminate the federal support that stations like KYUK depend on to serve our communities.

For our station, and for the people of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, this is not just a line item in a budget. It’s our livelihood. Federal funding accounts for nearly 70% of KYUK’s operating funds.

We rely on federal funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to bring you daily bilingual news, weather and safety alerts, cultural programming, high school basketball, PBS programming, Alaska Insight, and so much more. This funding makes it possible to deliver life-saving updates during storms and emergencies, to train and support local journalists, and to preserve and uplift the voices of our region.

Congress has 45 session days to vote on this, but the vote could happen within days. The Administration can now temporarily withhold any funding included in the plan. If Congress doesn’t approve the plan – or can’t get enough votes to pass it – the funds must be released. If the package passes the House, the Senate can approve it with a simple majority of just 50 votes, and Congress can modify what’s included.

If this funding is taken away, it will not be easily replaced. The impact would be felt immediately—and deeply—throughout our region.

But there is something we can do. Time is of the essence, and we must act quickly.

The most important action you can take right now is contacting Alaska’s congressional delegation and urge them to protect funding for public broadcasting. It doesn’t take long, and your voice matters.

Pick up the phone, send an email through ProtectMyPublicMedia.org , or write to our delegates using the links below.

Tell them why KYUK matters to you. Tell them what you’d miss if our programming disappeared. Remind them that rural and Indigenous communities deserve the same access to reliable, local media as anyone else in the country.

Public broadcasting has always been a source of truth, connection, and resilience—and right now, we need your help to protect it.

From all of us at KYUK, thank you for standing with us. We're proud to serve this region, and with your support, we’ll continue to be here—stronger, more connected, and more committed than ever.

