Why Federal Funding Matters to KYUK — and What You Can Do

KYUK is proud to be the oldest Indigenous owned and operated radio station in the country. For over 50 years our commitment in serving the Yukon Kuskokwim Delta has remained unwavering. KYUK is dedicated to supporting the region to ensure all residents have free access to the news and information that matters most, so they can make better decisions for their families, in their businesses, and in their lives. We’ve built this legacy with resilience and in partnership with you, our community. We call on you now as we face some of the biggest challenges in our history.

The Administration is advancing multiple proposals that put public media funding – and KYUK’s future – at serious risk.

As of today, these actions include:



We're also aware of:



From river and weather conditions to community events, educational and professional opportunities, culturally relevant programming in English and Yup’ik, sports coverage, and election results — KYUK connects us all to each other and to the world. We provide these services at no cost. KYUK news articles are never kept behind a paywall, and you don’t need an internet plan to access our broadcasts. KYUK remains a free public service thanks to support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and our local audience. CPB funding makes up nearly 70% of our operating budget, and without it KYUK could not continue delivering the robust services we provide every single day to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

If Congress decides to defund public media or if these actions dismantle the public media system, KYUK could be forced off-air entirely, leaving our communities without access to free, independent, and reliable information and critical weather, river, and emergency updates.

The stakes have never been higher.

What you can do right now to help…

Sign up at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org to make your voice heard before it’s too late, and keep up to date on the latest developments in federal funding for public media.

Write our federal delegation today and urge them to protect public media in Alaska!



With gratitude for standing with KYUK,

Kristin Hall, Interim General Manager

