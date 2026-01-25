Slideshow: Finish of the 2026 Kuskokwim 300

At 10:40 a.m. on Sunday (Jan. 25) morning, Bethel’s Pete Kaiser made history as he crossed the finish line of the 47th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300). This victory, his tenth, makes him the winningest musher in race history, surpassing veteran musher Jeff King’s previous nine-win record.

Riley Dyche placed second, crossing the finish line at 11:10 a.m., and Mike Williams Jr. placed third, arriving back in the chute at 11:41 a.m.

At 11:47 a.m., Jessica Klejka placed fourth, the first woman to finish in the top five since 2002. Ryan Redington rounded out the top 5 finishers at 12:07 p.m.

Despite a variety of challenges faced by mushers on the trail, from moose holes to canine stomach bugs, the race remained tight as the first teams sped from Tuluksak back to Bethel.