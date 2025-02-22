© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150

KYUK | By Sage Smiley,
MaryCait Dolan
Published February 22, 2025 at 6:52 PM AKST
Dray Pasitnak on the Kuskokwim River shortly after taking off from the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
1 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01832.jpg
Dray Pasitnak on the Kuskokwim River shortly after taking off from the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Reigning Bogus Creek 150 champion Raymond Alexie waits on his sled for the race to begin. Feb. 22, 2025.
2 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01651.jpg
Reigning Bogus Creek 150 champion Raymond Alexie waits on his sled for the race to begin. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Pete Kaiser on the Kuskokwim River during the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
3 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01665.jpg
Pete Kaiser on the Kuskokwim River during the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sled dogs at the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
4 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909387.jpg
Sled dogs at the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. (right) and handler at the start of the Bogu Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
5 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909437.jpg
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. (right) and handler at the start of the Bogu Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A sled dog pokes their nose out of the Bad River Kennel truck at the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
6 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01554.jpg
A sled dog pokes their nose out of the Bad River Kennel truck at the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Pete Kaiser (back) smiles as he helps ready Richie Diehl's (front) team, comprised of dogs from Kaiser's kennel, for the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
7 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909487.jpg
Pete Kaiser (back) smiles as he helps ready Richie Diehl's (front) team, comprised of dogs from Kaiser's kennel, for the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Lewis Pavilla waits for the signal to begin the race. Feb. 22, 2025.
8 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909536.jpg
Lewis Pavilla waits for the signal to begin the race. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mike Williams Jr. (right) and a handler harness up the dog team for the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
9 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909398.jpg
Mike Williams Jr. (right) and a handler harness up the dog team for the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2024Rookie of the Year Darren George chats with fellow mushers prior to the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
10 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909513.jpg
2024 Rookie of the Year Darren George chats with fellow mushers prior to the start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Isaac Underwood (left) and his father Nathan ready the team before the race. Feb. 22, 2025.
11 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-909372.jpg
Isaac Underwood (left) and his father Nathan ready the team before the race. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Dray Pasitnak checks over his shouldder after securing an early lead in the Bogs Creek 150 sled dog race. Feb. 22, 2025.
12 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01716.jpg
Dray Pasitnak checks over his shouldder after securing an early lead in the Bogs Creek 150 sled dog race. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Lewis Pavilla cruises just ahead of a pack of mushers on the Kuskokwim River. Feb. 22, 2025.
13 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01769.jpg
Lewis Pavilla cruises just ahead of a pack of mushers on the Kuskokwim River. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Rookie Spyridon Chaney races in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
14 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01904.jpg
Rookie Spyridon Chaney races in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Solomon Olick in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
15 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01822.jpg
Solomon Olick in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. on the trail of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
16 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01920.jpg
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. on the trail of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Charlie Chingliak (front) is followed closely by Richie DIehl and Darren George on the trail of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
17 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01984.jpg
Charlie Chingliak (front) is followed closely by Richie DIehl and Darren George on the trail of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Pete Kaiser high fives a spectator as he leads a pack of seven mushers toward the Gweek River. Feb. 22, 2025.
18 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01944.jpg
Pete Kaiser high fives a spectator as he leads a pack of seven mushers toward the Gweek River. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Pete Kaiser leads a pack of mushers towards the Gweek River in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
19 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01958.jpg
Pete Kaiser leads a pack of mushers towards the Gweek River in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150. Feb. 22, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Raymond Alexie on the trail of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
20 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-01970.jpg
Raymond Alexie on the trail of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers head towards the mouth of the Gweek River on their way to Bogus Creek in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
21 of 21  — 250222-MCDolan-BogusStart/250222-MCDolan-BogusStart-02043.jpg
Mushers head towards the mouth of the Gweek River on their way to Bogus Creek in the 2025 Bogus Creek 150.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Sixteen mushers are on the trail for the 150-mile run from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back.

It’s a deep field, with six former champions in the mix – defending champ Raymond Alexie, four-time winner Lewis Pavilla (2009, 2010, 2013 and 2017), 2006 winner Mike Williams Jr., 2021 winner Richie Diehl, two-time winner Pete Kaiser (2008 and 2022), and 2018 winner Maurice Andrews.

There are also four rookies in the race: Spyridon Chaney, Dray Pasitnak, Schouviller Wassillie Jr., and Michael Larson.

The 2025 Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race was postponed twice this winter, the first time because of poor training conditions, and the second when the Kuskokwim 300 was bumped back by two weeks because of trail concerns.

Racers can expect mild conditions during the race – mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s and lows in the mid-teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Teams are running the traditional trail up to Bogus Creek. They will race up the Tuluksak River to Little Bogus Creek, then Big Bogus Creek to the race’s sole checkpoint. Every team has to take a four-hour layover at the halfway Bogus Creek checkpoint – the only required rest in the race. It’s also the only chance to drop dogs. Mushers had to start with at least seven and no more than 10 dogs, and have to have at least five dogs on the line at all points during the race.

On the line is a cut of a $100,000 race purse, one of the largest in the sport after the Iditarod and the Kuskokwim 300. The winner will take home $15,000. All but the last-place finisher will earn at least $3,750.

Tune into KYUK 640 AM for trail updates throughout the evening of Saturday, Feb. 22 and starting early Sunday, Feb. 23, as well as live finish line interviews with mushers as they arrive back in Bethel. Finish line interviews will also be live-streamed on the KYUK and K300 Facebook pages.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
