Slideshow: Start of the 2025 Bogus Creek 150

Sixteen mushers are on the trail for the 150-mile run from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back.

It’s a deep field, with six former champions in the mix – defending champ Raymond Alexie, four-time winner Lewis Pavilla (2009, 2010, 2013 and 2017), 2006 winner Mike Williams Jr., 2021 winner Richie Diehl, two-time winner Pete Kaiser (2008 and 2022), and 2018 winner Maurice Andrews.

There are also four rookies in the race: Spyridon Chaney, Dray Pasitnak, Schouviller Wassillie Jr., and Michael Larson.

The 2025 Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race was postponed twice this winter, the first time because of poor training conditions , and the second when the Kuskokwim 300 was bumped back by two weeks because of trail concerns.

Racers can expect mild conditions during the race – mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s and lows in the mid-teens, according to the National Weather Service .

Teams are running the traditional trail up to Bogus Creek. They will race up the Tuluksak River to Little Bogus Creek, then Big Bogus Creek to the race’s sole checkpoint. Every team has to take a four-hour layover at the halfway Bogus Creek checkpoint – the only required rest in the race. It’s also the only chance to drop dogs. Mushers had to start with at least seven and no more than 10 dogs, and have to have at least five dogs on the line at all points during the race.

On the line is a cut of a $100,000 race purse, one of the largest in the sport after the Iditarod and the Kuskokwim 300. The winner will take home $15,000. All but the last-place finisher will earn at least $3,750.

Tune into KYUK 640 AM for trail updates throughout the evening of Saturday, Feb. 22 and starting early Sunday, Feb. 23, as well as live finish line interviews with mushers as they arrive back in Bethel. Finish line interviews will also be live-streamed on the KYUK and K300 Facebook pages.