Slideshow: An early morning finish for the 46th Kuskokwim 300

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Katie Baldwin Basile
Published February 9, 2025 at 10:45 AM AKST
Pete Kaiser talks with KYUK reporters after winning the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. This is Kaiser's ninth win, tying him with Jeff King for the most K300 wins ever.
1 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2256.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser with his lead dogs Mookie and Delmer after winning the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. This is Kaiser's ninth win, tying him with Jeff King for the most K300 wins ever.
2 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2259.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Riley Dyche kisses his fiance Isabel after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in second place.
3 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2279.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Musher Riley Dyche (right) and his fiance Isabel (left) after Dyche finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in second place.
4 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2286.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Riley Dyche sits with his dogs in the bed of a truck after crossing the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300 in second place. Feb. 9, 2025.
5 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01058.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Musher Cody Strathe poses with his lead dogs and wife, Paige Drobny, after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in third place.
6 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2318.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Fellow musher Thomas Carl shakes Pete Kaiser's hand after Kaiser finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in first place. Feb. 9, 2025.
7 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2219.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr. hugs his daugther Coraline after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in 4th place.
8 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2322.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr. finished the the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in 4th place.
9 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2340.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Fans cheer for Pete Kaiser as he approaches the finish line in first place at the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Feb. 9, 2025.
10 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2206.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Hunter Keefe slid across the finish line in fifth place in the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
11 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2350.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Hunter Keefe finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in fifth place.
12 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2370.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Emily Robinson gets a hug from her mom after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place as rookie of the year.
13 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2386.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Emily Robinson finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place. At 17-years-old, Robinson was youngest musher and the only female to run the race this year.
14 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2413.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Emily Robinson finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place. At 17-years-old, Robinson was youngest musher and the only female to run the race this year.
15 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2416.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Emily Robinson talks with KYUK reporters after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place. At 17-years-old, Robinson was youngest musher and the only female to run the race this year.
16 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2394.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lev Shvarts kisses one of his sled dogs after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in 7th place.
17 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2405.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lev Shvarts finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in 7th place.
18 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2423.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lev Shvarts finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in 7th place.
19 of 31  — Finish/20250209-K300-KBasile-2421.jpg
Katie Baldwin Basile
Matt Failor is greeted by his family at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
20 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01098.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Failor family at the finish of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Matt Failor (left) finished the race in eighth place. Feb. 9, 2025.
21 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01139.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Matt Failor's son at the finish of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
22 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01163.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Wade Marrs enters the chute at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
23 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01238.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Cim Smyth cruises into a ninth place finish in the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
24 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01166.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Sam Brewer in the chute at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
25 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01274.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ryan Redington places eleventh in the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
26 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01175.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Ryan Redington at the finish fo the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
27 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01223.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Nicolas Petit finishes fourteenth in the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
28 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01313.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Wade Marrs enters the chute at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
29 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01232.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Jeff King crosses the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 for the 28th time in his career at 6:16 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2025.
30 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01353.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Jeff King reflects on his race while eating a burrito hand-delivered by Bev Hoffman at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
31 of 31  — 250209-MCDolan-K300Finish/250209-MCDolan-K300Finish-01399.jpg
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Mushers began crossing the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race early on Feb. 9. 

Bethel’s Pete Kaiser was the first musher to return, crossing the finish line at 1:57 a.m. and officially tying Jeff King for the all-time record of most first-place finishes in the race. Riley Dyche of Big Lake crossed the finish line 18 minutes later at 2:15 a.m., earning second place in his second running of the race. Cody Strathe of Cantwell finished in third, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 2:29 a.m.
Kuskokwim 300
