Slideshow: An early morning finish for the 46th Kuskokwim 300
Pete Kaiser talks with KYUK reporters after winning the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. This is Kaiser's ninth win, tying him with Jeff King for the most K300 wins ever.
Riley Dyche kisses his fiance Isabel after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in second place.
Musher Riley Dyche (right) and his fiance Isabel (left) after Dyche finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in second place.
Riley Dyche sits with his dogs in the bed of a truck after crossing the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300 in second place. Feb. 9, 2025.
Musher Cody Strathe poses with his lead dogs and wife, Paige Drobny, after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in third place.
Fellow musher Thomas Carl shakes Pete Kaiser's hand after Kaiser finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race in first place. Feb. 9, 2025.
Mike Williams Jr. hugs his daugther Coraline after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in 4th place.
Mike Williams Jr. finished the the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 in 4th place.
Fans cheer for Pete Kaiser as he approaches the finish line in first place at the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Feb. 9, 2025.
Hunter Keefe slid across the finish line in fifth place in the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Hunter Keefe finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in fifth place.
Emily Robinson gets a hug from her mom after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place as rookie of the year.
Emily Robinson finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place. At 17-years-old, Robinson was youngest musher and the only female to run the race this year.
Emily Robinson talks with KYUK reporters after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in sixth place. At 17-years-old, Robinson was youngest musher and the only female to run the race this year.
Lev Shvarts kisses one of his sled dogs after finishing the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in 7th place.
Lev Shvarts finished the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog race in 7th place.
Matt Failor is greeted by his family at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
The Failor family at the finish of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Matt Failor (left) finished the race in eighth place. Feb. 9, 2025.
Matt Failor's son at the finish of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Wade Marrs enters the chute at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Cim Smyth cruises into a ninth place finish in the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Sam Brewer in the chute at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Ryan Redington places eleventh in the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Ryan Redington at the finish fo the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Nicolas Petit finishes fourteenth in the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Jeff King crosses the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 for the 28th time in his career at 6:16 a.m. on Feb. 9, 2025.
Jeff King reflects on his race while eating a burrito hand-delivered by Bev Hoffman at the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300. Feb. 9, 2025.
Mushers began crossing the finish line of the 46th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race early on Feb. 9.
Bethel’s Pete Kaiser was the first musher to return, crossing the finish line at 1:57 a.m. and officially tying Jeff King for the all-time record of most first-place finishes in the race. Riley Dyche of Big Lake crossed the finish line 18 minutes later at 2:15 a.m., earning second place in his second running of the race. Cody Strathe of Cantwell finished in third, crossing the finish line in Bethel at 2:29 a.m.