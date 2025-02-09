Bethel’s Pete Kaiser wins his 9th Kuskokwim 300 title, tying all-time record

Bethel musher Pete Kaiser has matched the record for most Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) wins, securing his ninth K300 title early in the morning on Feb. 9. Kaiser joins Jeff King, the only other musher to win the K300 nine times.

Kaiser arrived in Bethel at 1:57 a.m. on Feb. 9 after holding and then increasing a narrow lead he had over Big Lake musher Riley Dyche leaving the Tuluksak checkpoint.

Kaiser left the incoming Kalskag checkpoint on Feb. 8 just three minutes after Dyche, who led the field for a majority of the race . Dyche employed a strategy that had proved successful for Willow’s Matt Failor in his 2019 K300 win – three hours rest in both Kalskag checkpoints and no rest in Aniak.

But Kaiser’s strategy of three hours rest in Kalskag outgoing and three in Aniak brought him the win.

Kaiser wins at least $30,000 from the race’s $200,000 purse.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional information.