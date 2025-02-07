© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: A daytime start for the 2025 Kuskokwim 300

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:09 PM AKST
Nine-time Kuskokwim 300 Champion, Jeff King, at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Barking increases to a low roar as racetime draws near at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Veteran musher, Matthew Failor high fives mushing fans at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Jessica Klejka helps her husband, Sam Brewer, gear-up for the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser takes off down the chute at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Fans gather to cheer on mushers at the startline of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Emily Robinson hugs her Bethel host, Twyla Elhardt at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushing fans Danielle Craven and her son, Josh Craven Jr., at the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Amber Chung, Nora Chung, and Steve Chung cheer on mushers at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Cody Strathe smiles moments before heading down the trail at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
2025 Kuskokwim 300 competitor Cody Strathe poses with his wife Paige Drobny before the sled dog race start on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Kuskokwim 300 Race Founder Myron Angstman and his son, mushing veteran Andy Angstman, announce the race start from a flatbed truck on the frozen Kuskokwim River. Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Fans gather to cheer on mushers at the startline of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Musher Ebbe Winstrup Pedersen pauses while putting booties on his dogs at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Friends of musher Isaac Underwood lead his dogs to the start line at the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lucy, daughter of mushers Jessica Klejka and Sam Brewer, watches her dad prepare for the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Hundreds of dogs flew into Bethel for the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Gonders Hoffman hugs his grandson Ari Kaiser at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Spectators watch mushers pass the upriver bluffs near the Gweek River during the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Sam Brewer passes the bluffs upriver from Bethel during the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Ryan Redington runs just behind Pete Kaiser in second place as he nears the Gweek River during the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Sled dogs run alongside the Kuskokwim Ice Road as they head upriver during the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Nine-time Kuskokwim 300 Champion, Jeff King, turns onto the main Kuskokwim River channel at the start of the race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
A string of mushers head up the trail, led by Matthew Failor and Emily Robinson during the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser looks back at a low-flying aircraft just after starting the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser passes the bluffs just before turning onto the Gweek River during the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile
Hunter Keefe runs his second Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. He placed fourth in the race in 2024. Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile

All 17 teams competing in this year's Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race are on the trail, after a smooth and sunny start.

The field includes three former K300 champions, including the winningest and second-winningest mushers of all time in the race — Jeff King and Pete Kaiser. It's also stacked with Iditarod, Yukon Quest, and Kobuk 440 competitors. Only one musher is a rookie of the 300-mile distance.

From Bethel, mushers and dogs head upriver to the Gweek, on the overland trail behind Akiachak, and rejoin the Kuskokwim just before the first checkpoint at Tuluksak, about 50 miles into the race. It's typically a run-through checkpoint, where teams don't stop.

From Tuluksak, they'll continue upriver to the next checkpoint, Kalskag, another 45 miles upriver.

The first stage of the race is an important one.

2023 Iditarod champion and second-time K300 musher Ryan Redington says he learned that the hard way last year.

"I went way too fast on the first round, and so hopefully I slow things down and and have a better second half of the race," Redington said at the mushers' meeting on Thursday (Feb. 6).

Musher Bailey Vitello is also back for his second Kuskokwim 300, and came away with a similar lesson.

"This race is about patience in the beginning, not about speed. It's not the fastest team at the first checkpoint always," Vitello said. "There's a case that there's some guys that can do that, and you learn more about your team each year, and now that I have a veteran team, I'm excited to see what they can do."

Cody Strathe is one of two mushers in the field that's new to the Kuskokwim 300, although he's not new to the distance. And Strathe's wife, musher Paige Drobny, is a veteran of the K300.

"Keeping the speed at a consistent lower speed level that we can continue through the race is important," Strathe said. "That's gonna be hard. My dogs like to run fast, and I don't want them to go fast in the first round. So that's gonna be a little bit tricky. And I've got bad knees, and so standing on the drag mat and riding on that for a hundred miles, or whatever it is, it's gonna be difficult, but we'll do the best we can."

Keep up with the race as it progresses by tuning in to KYUK 640AM for trail updates six minutes after the hour, every hour. We'll also be regularly posting updates to our website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
