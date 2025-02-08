Slideshow: Finish of the 2025 Akiak Dash
Sixteen mushers and their teams took off in a mass start and raced up the frozen Kuskokwim River and back in the 2025 Akiak Dash. Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie won the race, claiming his second Akiak Dash victory after having finished first in 2023.
Mushers competing in the 2025 Akiak Dash enjoyed sunny weather as they made their way across the modified 60-mile out-and-back trail of the race.
Alexie crossed the finish line with eight dogs at 4:49 p.m., followed by fellow Kwethluk musher Michael Larson roughly 15 minutes later at 5:05 p.m. Schouviller Wassilie Jr. of Akiachak rounded out the top three, crossing the finish line at 5:12 p.m.
This year’s race field included several former champions and four race rookies. Larson is this year’s Rookie of the Year Award winner.