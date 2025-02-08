Slideshow: Finish of the 2025 Akiak Dash

11 of 17 — 20250208-AkiakDash-KBasile-2154.jpg

Kuskokwim 300 co-founder Beverly Hoffman hugs George Manutoli of Akiachak after his 8th place finish in the 2025 Akiak Dash. "A couple of old mushers!" Hoffman said, referring to herself and Manutoli.

Katie Baldwin Basile