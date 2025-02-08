© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Finish of the 2025 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Katie Baldwin Basile
Published February 8, 2025 at 9:30 PM AKST
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk talks to KYUK reporters after winning the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk talks to KYUK reporters after winning the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Michael Larson of Kwethluk finished the Akiak Dash in second place. Larson ran a team of dogs belonging to Raymond Alexie's kennel
Michael Larson of Kwethluk finished the Akiak Dash in second place. Larson ran a team of dogs belonging to Raymond Alexie's kennel
Schouviller Wassillie Jr. of Akiachak talks with KYUK reporters after finishing the 2025 Akiak Dash in third place.
Schouviller Wassillie Jr. of Akiachak talks with KYUK reporters after finishing the 2025 Akiak Dash in third place.
Lewis Pavilla of Kwethluk finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 5th place. "These kids are killing me," Pavilla said of the competitve, young field of mushers.
Lewis Pavilla of Kwethluk finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 5th place. "These kids are killing me," Pavilla said of the competitve, young field of mushers.
Eamon Frederick of Akiachak finished the 2025 Akiak Dash in 5th place to a boisterous crowd of excited friends and family.
Eamon Frederick of Akiachak finished the 2025 Akiak Dash in 6th place to a boisterous crowd of excited friends and family.
Akiachak musher Charlie Chingliak approaches the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Akiachak musher Charlie Chingliak approaches the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Robert Charles Jr. at the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash. Charles Jr. finished the race in eleventh place.
Robert Charles Jr. at the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash. Charles Jr. finished the race in eleventh place.
Akiachak musher Charlie Chingliak at the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Akiachak musher Charlie Chingliak at the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Darren George of Akiachak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 9th place.
Darren George of Akiachak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 9th place.
Spyridon Chaney of Napaskiak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 4th place. The 15-year-old is running is Grandfather, Father Alexander Larson's sled dog team this season.
Spyridon Chaney of Napaskiak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 4th place. The 15-year-old is running is Grandfather, Father Alexander Larson's sled dog team this season.
Kuskokwim 300 co-founder Beverly Hoffman hugs George Manutoli of Akiachak after his 8th place finish in the 2025 Akiak Dash. "A couple of old mushers!" Hoffman said, referring to herself and Manutoli.
Kuskokwim 300 co-founder Beverly Hoffman hugs George Manutoli of Akiachak after his 8th place finish in the 2025 Akiak Dash. "A couple of old mushers!" Hoffman said, referring to herself and Manutoli.
John George of Akiachak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 10th place.
John George of Akiachak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 10th place.
Dray Pasitnak of Akiachak poses with his son Dray Jr. after his 7th place finish in the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Dray Pasitnak of Akiachak poses with his son Dray Jr. after his 7th place finish in the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Darren George of Akiachak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 9th place.
Darren George of Akiachak finishes the 2025 Akiak Dash in 9th place.
A sled dog pops their head out of Rayme Nose's sled at the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
A sled dog pops their head out of Rayme Nose's sled at the finish line of the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Carl Ekamrak speaks to KYUK after finishing in fifteenth place in the 2025 Akiak Dash.
Carl Ekamrak speaks to KYUK after finishing in fifteenth place in the 2025 Akiak Dash.
George Manutoli rides away from the 2025 Akiak Dash in the bed of a truck with a dog and his sled in tow. Feb. 8, 2025.
George Manutoli rides away from the 2025 Akiak Dash in the bed of a truck with a dog and his sled in tow. Feb. 8, 2025.
Sixteen mushers and their teams took off in a mass start and raced up the frozen Kuskokwim River and back in the 2025 Akiak Dash. Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie won the race, claiming his second Akiak Dash victory after having finished first in 2023.

Mushers competing in the 2025 Akiak Dash enjoyed sunny weather as they made their way across the modified 60-mile out-and-back trail of the race.

Alexie crossed the finish line with eight dogs at 4:49 p.m., followed by fellow Kwethluk musher Michael Larson roughly 15 minutes later at 5:05 p.m. Schouviller Wassilie Jr. of Akiachak rounded out the top three, crossing the finish line at 5:12 p.m.

This year’s race field included several former champions and four race rookies. Larson is this year’s Rookie of the Year Award winner.
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Katie Baldwin Basile