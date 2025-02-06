© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

K300 moves race start up 7 hours, citing weather conditions

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published February 6, 2025 at 10:32 AM AKST
The Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 21, 2025. Following several days of above-freezing temperatures, the decision was made to close the Kuskokwim Ice Road until further notice.
MaryCait Dolan
/
KYUK
The Kuskokwim River in Bethel on Jan. 21, 2025. Following several days of above-freezing temperatures, the decision was made to close the Kuskokwim Ice Road until further notice.

The Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) has announced that it will start at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7. That’s seven hours earlier than its previously-scheduled start time of 8 p.m.

In a post on social media, the race said the move was due to an impending warm weather forecast for Feb. 9. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the Kuskokwim Delta could jump almost 10 degrees Fahrenheit from the night of Saturday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 9, with rain in the forecast.

Warm, wet winter weather has already had a significant impact on mushing throughout the state this year. Mushers report being unable to train without traveling hundreds of miles due to low snowpack and wet conditions. In January, warm winter weather, low snowpack, and unsafe ice prompted the K300 Race Committee to postpone the race from its originally-scheduled start date in late January.

This is a developing story and may be updated with additional information.
Tags
Kuskokwim 300 WeatherK300
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley