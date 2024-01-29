© 2024 KYUK
Slideshow: A look back at race weekend

KYUK | By Katie Baldwin Basile,
MaryCait Dolan
Published January 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM AKST
Bethany Kaiser greets her husband Pete Kaiser's dog team just after he won his eighth Kuskokwim 300. January 28, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Dog teams prepare to launch down the chute to race the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 26, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
KattiJo Deeter lays down in a truck bed with her dogs after placing 6th in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. January 28, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser hugs his mom, Janet Kaiser, moments after winning his eighth Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. January 28, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Dog teams arrive for the mass start of teh 2024 Akiak Dash on Jan. 27, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Mushers Maurice Andrews (left) and Aaron Alexie take off in the mass start of the 2024 Akiak Dash on Jan. 27, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Mushers take off in the mass start of the AKiak Dash on Jan. 27. 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Despite sustaining a shoulder injury during the race, Byron Pasitnak finishes in 5th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Maurice Andrews crosses the finish line of the 2024 Akiak Dash on Jan. 27, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Travis Beals at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Travis crossed the finish line in 3rd place. January 28, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Joe Taylor approaches the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
A sled dog rests at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
The crowd at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 prepares to welcome Fr. Alexander Larson back to Bethel. Jan. 28, 2024.
Josiah Swope / KYUK
Fr. Alexander Larson walks his dog team across the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
Josiah Swope
KYUK
Fr. Alexander Larson celebrates his third successful run of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
Josiah Swope
KYUK
Jessica Klejka speaks with KYUK following her 13th place finish in the 2024 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024
Josiah Swope / KYUK
The finish line of the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Mushers from across the region, state and country congregated in Bethel for the 2024 Kuskokwim 300 and Akiak Dash. Here are some of the best moments from the weekend.
Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK. In her free time, she enjoys getting outside, playing cribbage, and making art.
