© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: Photos from the trail and finish of the 2024 Akiak Dash

KYUK | By Katie Baldwin Basile,
MaryCait Dolan
Published January 27, 2024 at 11:15 PM AKST
Michael Demientieff turns onto the main trail with another musher close behind him during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
1 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-8332.jpg
Michael Demientieff turns onto the main trail with another musher close behind him during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Herman Phillip passes the bluffs on his way upriver during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
2 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-8273.jpg
Herman Phillip passes the bluffs on his way upriver during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Leighton Wassilie mushes back onto the main river during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
3 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-8390.jpg
Leighton Wassilie mushes back onto the main river during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushing fans cheer on Mike Williams Jr. during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
4 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3014.jpg
Mushing fans cheer on Mike Williams Jr. during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushing fans line-up on the frozen Kuskokwim River to cheer on the first place finisher during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
5 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3090.jpg
Mushing fans line-up on the frozen Kuskokwim River to cheer on the first place finisher during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. talks with reporters after his first place finish the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
6 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3137.jpg
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. talks with reporters after his first place finish the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr. finishes in second place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
7 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3215.jpg
Mike Williams Jr. finishes in second place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Michael Demientieff races to a 6th place finish in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
8 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-8693.jpg
Michael Demientieff races to a 6th place finish in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aaron Alexie finishes in 7th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
9 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3260.jpg
Aaron Alexie finishes in 7th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Michael Demientieff poses with family members after racing to a 6th place finish in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
10 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3256.jpg
Michael Demientieff poses with family members after racing to a 6th place finish in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Herman Phillip finishes in 9th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
11 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-3296.jpg
Herman Phillip finishes in 9th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Robert Charles Jr. finishes in 8th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
12 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-8707.jpg
Robert Charles Jr. finishes in 8th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Charlie Chingliak stops to take a selfie with a fan after placing third in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
13 of 15  — 20230127-AkiakDash-KBasile-8657.jpg
Charlie Chingliak stops to take a selfie with a fan after placing third in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
A sled dog pokes its head out of a sled shortly after crossing the finish line of the 2024 Akiak Dash on Jan. 27 in Bethel, Alaska.
14 of 15  — 240127-DashFinish-MCDolan-03268.jpg
A sled dog pokes its head out of a sled shortly after crossing the finish line of the 2024 Akiak Dash on Jan. 27 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Solomon Olick of Kwethluk finishes in 13th place at the 2024 Akiak Dash.
15 of 15  — 240127-DashFinish-MCDolan-909106.jpg
Solomon Olick of Kwethluk finishes in 13th place at the 2024 Akiak Dash.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

On Jan. 27, 2024, 14 mushers raced on icy trails upriver to Akiak and back in the 2024 Akiak Dash.
Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Katie Baldwin Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
See stories by Katie Baldwin Basile
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK. In her free time, she enjoys getting outside, playing cribbage, and making art.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan