Slideshow: Photos from the trail and finish of the 2024 Akiak Dash
Michael Demientieff turns onto the main trail with another musher close behind him during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Herman Phillip passes the bluffs on his way upriver during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Leighton Wassilie mushes back onto the main river during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushing fans cheer on Mike Williams Jr. during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mushing fans line-up on the frozen Kuskokwim River to cheer on the first place finisher during the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Schouviller Wassilie Jr. talks with reporters after his first place finish the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr. finishes in second place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Michael Demientieff races to a 6th place finish in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aaron Alexie finishes in 7th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Michael Demientieff poses with family members after racing to a 6th place finish in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Herman Phillip finishes in 9th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Robert Charles Jr. finishes in 8th place in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Charlie Chingliak stops to take a selfie with a fan after placing third in the Akiak Dash on January 27, 2024.
Katie Baldwin Basile
A sled dog pokes its head out of a sled shortly after crossing the finish line of the 2024 Akiak Dash on Jan. 27 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Solomon Olick of Kwethluk finishes in 13th place at the 2024 Akiak Dash.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
On Jan. 27, 2024, 14 mushers raced on icy trails upriver to Akiak and back in the 2024 Akiak Dash.