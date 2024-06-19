Fisheries managers announce Kuskokwim salmon openers

Following a series of set and drift gillnet salmon fishing openers on the Kuskokwim River that brought a mix of chinook, chum, and sockeye into subsistence nets, fisheries managers have announced the next round of harvest opportunities.

On the lower Kuskokwim River, a single 12-hour opener will occur from the mouth to a point roughly 50 miles downriver of Aniak known as the Kalskag Line (see map).

Gillnet (drift and/or set)



Saturday, June 22, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In a repeat of last year’s management, gillnet fishing will open 24/7 between the Kalskag line and the Aniak Box, an area that has seen relatively less fishing pressure historically.

Gillnet (drift and/or set)



Saturday, June 22, beginning at 7 a.m., open until further notice

During these opportunities, gillnets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth. Below the Johnson River, gillnets must not exceed 50 fathoms (300 feet) in total combined length (set and drift gillnet). Above the Johnson River, gillnets must not exceed 25 fathoms (150 feet) in total combined length.

Additionally, rod and reel fishing for chinook and sockeye salmon will open 24/7 until further notice within the waters of the Aniak Box (see map) beginning 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

Chinook salmon



Under 20 inches (as measured from the mid eye to the tail fork) may be retained with no bag or possession limits.

Over 20 inches (as measured from the mid eye to the tail fork) may be retained with a 2 per day, 2 in possession limit.

Sockeye salmon, pink salmon, and non-salmon species



May be retained with no bag or possession limits.

Chum and coho salmon



May not be retained and must be returned to the water alive and unharmed.

During the most recent Kuskokwim gillnet opener on June 16, fishers harvested roughly 9,000 salmon on the lower river, with chinook accounting for around three-quarters of the harvest, according to a draft report compiled by managers and tribal entities.