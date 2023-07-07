Yukon River fisheries managers announce 24/7 opportunities to target summer chum, pink, and sockeye salmon

With the summer chum run on the Yukon River predicted to exceed the lower end of its escapement goal of 500,000 fish, state and federal managers have announced a series of 24/7 opportunities to target summer chum, pink, and sockeye salmon using dip nets, beach seines, hook and line gear, and manned fish wheels. All chinook salmon must be released alive.

The openers follow a series of 36-hour opportunities that began in late June, and are as follows:

District 1 (from one mile south of the mouth of the Black River along the coast to Point Romanof and including the Black River and the communities of Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, and Kotlik):



Beginning Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m., dip nets, beach seines, and hook and line gear may be used for summer chum, pink, and sockeye salmon 24 hours-per-day, seven days per week.

District 2, District 3, and the Innoko River (including Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, Marshall, Russian Mission, Holy Cross, and Shageluk):

Beginning Sunday, July 9 at 8 p.m., dip nets, beach seines, hook and line, and manned fish wheels may be used for summer chum, pink, and sockeye salmon 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Fish wheels must be manned at all times during operation, and chinook salmon may not enter a live box and must be immediately returned to the water using a chute, slide, tote, or other fish-friendly means.

District 4, the Anvik River, and the Koyukuk River (including Anvik, Grayling, Kaltag, Nulato, Koyukuk, Galena, Ruby, Huslia, Hughes, Allakaket, Alatna, and Bettles):

Beginning Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. dip nets, beach seines, hook and line, and manned fish wheels may be used for summer chum, pink, and sockeye salmon 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Subdistricts 5-A, 5-B, and 5-C (including Tanana and Rampart):

Beginning Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m., dip nets, beach seines, hook and line, and manned fish wheels may be used for summer chum, pink, and sockeye salmon.

Tanana River Drainage of Yukon River Subdistrict 6-A (which includes waters in Denali National Park):