Fisheries managers announce summer chum openings on Yukon River

Coming as one bright spot in an otherwise abysmal salmon fishing season on the Yukon River, state and federal managers have announced limited openings for the subsistence harvest of summer chum. The decisions are based on indications that the run will meet the lower end of its escapement goals of 500,000 to 1.2 million fish. The openings vary by district and are as follows:

Coastal District (from the Naskonat Peninsula north to 1 mile south of the Black River, which includes the communities of Chevak, Hooper Bay, and Scammon Bay)



Beginning Monday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m., federally qualified subsistence users are permitted to harvest summer chum, pink, and sockeye using dip nets and beach seines 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

District 1 (from one mile south of the mouth of the Black River and along the coast to Point Romanof, including Black River and the communities of Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alakanuk, and Kotlik)

Beginning Monday, June 26 at 8:00 p.m., federally qualified subsistence users are permitted to harvest summer chum, pink, and sockeye using dip nets and beach seines for two 36-hour periods per week: 8 p.m. Mondays to 8 a.m. Wednesdays, and 8 p.m. Thursdays to 8 a.m. Saturdays.

District 2 (including Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, and Marshall)

Beginning Wednesday, June 28, federally qualified subsistence users are permitted to harvest summer chum, pink, and sockeye using dip nets and beach seines for two 36-hour periods per week: 8 p.m. Wednesdays to 8 a.m. Fridays, and 8 p.m. Sundays to 8 a.m. Tuesdays.

The same Wednesday to Friday and Sunday to Tuesday openings will apply to District 3 and the Innoko River (including Russian Mission, Holy Cross, and Shageluk). In addition to dip nets and beach seines, manned fish wheels will be permitted in this district.

The announcement also says that any chinook salmon caught must be released alive and asks fishermen to avoid fishing in areas of the Yukon where chinook are passing.