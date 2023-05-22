© 2023 KYUK
Hunting & Fishing

Fish and Game announces net size limitations for Kuskokwim Bay

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 22, 2023 at 5:16 PM AKDT
A gillnet soaks in the Kuskokwim River during a subsistence fishing opener on June 12, 2018.
On May 22, state fisheries managers announced additional limitations on Quinhagak-area salmon fishing starting on June 1, 2023.

In District 4, located on the eastern shore of Kuskokwim Bay, between June 1 and July 15, subsistence fishing gillnets will be restricted to a 6-inch or less mesh size, not exceeding 50 fathoms (300 feet) in length and 45 meshes in depth.

According to a prior press release, only one gillnet may be operated per boat in Kuskokwim Bay in the subsistence and commercial fisheries. Additionally, the district will be closed to subsistence and commercial fishing on all Sundays between June 1 and July 15.

