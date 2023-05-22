Fish and Game announces net size limitations for Kuskokwim Bay

On May 22, state fisheries managers announced additional limitations on Quinhagak-area salmon fishing starting on June 1, 2023.

In District 4, located on the eastern shore of Kuskokwim Bay, between June 1 and July 15, subsistence fishing gillnets will be restricted to a 6-inch or less mesh size, not exceeding 50 fathoms (300 feet) in length and 45 meshes in depth.