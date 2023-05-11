Fish and Game announces Kuskokwim Bay salmon restrictions

State fisheries managers announced Thursday that salmon fishing for the 2023 season will be limited in District 4, Quinhagak, located on the eastern shore of Kuskokwim Bay.

According to the press release, only one gillnet may be operated per boat in the subsistence and commercial fisheries. Additionally, the district will be closed to subsistence and commercial fishing on all Sundays between June 1 and July 15.

District 4, Quinhagak stretches from the northernmost edge of the mouth of Weelung Creek to the southernmost edge of the mouth of the Arolik River on Kuskokwim Bay.