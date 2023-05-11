© 2023 KYUK
We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.
Hunting & Fishing

Fish and Game announces Kuskokwim Bay salmon restrictions

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM AKDT
Salmon are harvested from the Kuskokwim River during a subsistence fishing opening on June 12, 2018.
Katie Basile
/
KYUK

State fisheries managers announced Thursday that salmon fishing for the 2023 season will be limited in District 4, Quinhagak, located on the eastern shore of Kuskokwim Bay.

According to the press release, only one gillnet may be operated per boat in the subsistence and commercial fisheries. Additionally, the district will be closed to subsistence and commercial fishing on all Sundays between June 1 and July 15.

District 4, Quinhagak stretches from the northernmost edge of the mouth of Weelung Creek to the southernmost edge of the mouth of the Arolik River on Kuskokwim Bay.

Hunting & Fishing
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
