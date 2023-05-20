© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
We're replacing our AM radio tower! While this happens you can listen to KYUK's AM programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. We appreciate your patience as we work toward completing KYUK's AM tower replacement project.
Kuskokwim to receive chunk of $216M state fishery disasters funding

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKDT
Some fisheries disaster aid money is making its way to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region in response to the 2021 poor salmon runs. In all, around $216 million is coming from the U.S. Department of Commerce to fisheries around the state.

The lion’s share of that relief money is coming in response to devastated crab fisheries, with nearly $97 million allocated to the 2021 and 2022 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries, and $94.5 million allocated to Norton Sound red king crab fisheries.

A smaller chunk of the money, about $16 million, is being split between the 2021 Alaska Kuskokwim River salmon and Norton Sound chum and coho salmon fisheries.

