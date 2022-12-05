U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service opens new Kuskokwim moose hunt
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has announced a new moose hunt in the Kuskokwim River area. The area being opened is Zone 2 of Unit 18 and includes the drainages of the lower Kuskokwim River near the Kilbuck Mountains. The season dates run from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, 2023.
The hunt will only be open to residents of the Kuskokwim River between Kalskag, on the upper end, and Eek and Tuntutuliak near the mouth of the river. That includes Bethel and the following villages: Akiachak, Akiak, Atmautluak, Kasigluk, Kwethluk, Lower Kalskag, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Nunapitchuk, Oscarville, and Tuluksak.
USFWS will issue 60 registration permits on a first come, first served basis. People can register by contacting the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge information line at 907-543-1008 and leaving their name, phone number, and village of residence on the voicemail between Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. and Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m.
Other conditions for the hunt include:
- Moose harvested must be one bull moose with at least one antler attached to one side of the head
- Moose harvested under this permit must be harvested from federal lands
- If you harvested a moose in any other hunt during 2022 season you are ineligible for this permit
- Hunters must have a valid state of Alaska hunting license
- Successful hunters must report their harvest three days after taking a moose
- Unsuccessful hunters must report their permits seven days after the close of the season