The Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Sustainable Salmon Initiative is looking for research proposals to study salmon

The Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Sustainable Salmon Initiative (AYK SSI) is looking for proposals for scientific projects to study salmon in the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim region. The initiative has $1.2 million of funding available for salmon research projects in the Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim region. The deadline for proposals is May 3 at 5:00 p.m.

AYK SSI is looking for research proposals that address one or more of the following four issues with salmon: 1) salmon stock diversity in rivers and tributaries, 2) decline in salmon body size, 3) impacts of high heat stress on salmon, and 4) managing fish in an adaptive way that responds to their needs and run sizes. Research projects must be finished by late 2025.

