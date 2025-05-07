Suicide prevention program finds strength in Yup’ik cultural roots

Since the 1950s , the primary approach to suicide prevention in the United States has been designed to identify and mitigate risk factors like depression or drug and alcohol use.

“I think traditionally things have been more focused on a reactive approach, and that’s waiting for somebody to already be in crisis before intervening because it’s most clear and easy to recognize them,” said Holly Wilcox, a national suicide prevention researcher and professor at Johns Hopkins University.

Wilcox has been working in the field of suicide prevention since the early 1990s. “Around that time, Indigenous and Native American communities for the first time were seeing problems in clusters of suicides and young people dying by suicide,” she said. “And it became apparent that this is an issue that we couldn't really avoid.”

This trend was reflected in rural Alaska, where suicide rates for young Alaska Native men had reached roughly 10 times the national average.

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK Village police officer Darrin Johnson, 27, found it difficult to confront suicide when he started in his professional role. “Personally, I wouldn’t go anywhere near where something like that had happened”, he explained. “When it pertained to work and I had to respond, I didn’t know how to react. I remember feeling like I failed them.” Now he aspires to recognize the signs of people who might be struggling. “I'm trying to become somebody that the kids of this village feel safe to talk to."

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK An assortment of traditional uluaq knives used for cooking, skinning, and cleaning animals. Subsistence activities such as hunting and fishing are considered "protective factors," which researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks emphasize are vital to reducing suicide in their strengths-based Qungasvik model.

In 1988, the Anchorage Daily News published a Pulitzer Prize-winning series called “A People in Peril,” which detailed the compounding challenges of alcohol and suicide in Alaska Native villages.

Stacy Rasmus, the director of the Center for Alaska Native Health Research (CANHR), located at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), was a graduate student at the time.“ The Alaska Federation of Natives came out a year or two after that [series] and said, ‘Yes that’s a reality, but that’s not who we are,'” Rasmus said.

As suicide rates continued to rise , a growing chorus of voices across the United States started to call for a new paradigm in suicide prevention. In the wake of the “People in Peril” series, a group of leaders from the lower Yukon village of Alakanuk approached CANHR to partner on an action plan that focused on the strengths of the local Yup’ik culture, rather than risks alone.

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK CANHR lead investigator and Qungasvik community organizer Simeon John, 66, goes to collect water outside his maqi near his home in Toksook Bay, Alaska. Historically, he says that the steam bath has played an important role in mental wellness within the community by providing neighbors with spaces to gather and share their concerns.

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK Joe Asuluk Sr., 80, sits inside a maqi in Toksook Bay, Alaska. Asuluk is a village Elder and community leader who helps to volunteer with Qungasvik. Historically, he says that the steam bath played an important role in the qasgiq - a communal gathering place that was central to a village’s social structure. Many Elders feel the Qasgiq aided mental wellness within the community by providing neighbors with spaces to gather and share their concerns.

Rasmus – who is Indigenous – said that those articles failed to capture the positives that also exist in village communities.

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK Dominic Hunt, 71, holds a catch from a blackfish trap on the Yukon River near Emmonak, Alaska. Dominic and his wife, Lala, are community volunteers with Qungasvik who help organize traditional subsistence activities like ice fishing and tool crafting. “Growing up, I rarely heard about suicide,” said Hunt, reflecting a view that’s echoed by many Elders who were alive prior to the era of residential boarding schools. It wasn’t until his own brother died by suicide that Hunt was first confronted by the issue head-on.

"We need our young people to know that they're not vanishing, they're not all drowning in ' a river of booze '. That was literally the title of one of the 'People in Peril' articles," Rasmus said. "Actually, the large majority of Alaska Native people are living their ancestral ways of life. Indigenous people are here and have these strengths."

In direct response to the series’ title, researchers and village leaders called their new program “The People Awakening Project.” They began with a focus on alcohol use, but in the years that followed, Rasmus and her colleagues began using what they had learned to develop a new and more ambitious prevention program that more directly addressed suicide.

They called it Qungasvik , a Yup’ik word meaning “toolkit.”

“In a Yup’ik worldview, suicide is not a mental health disorder, and it’s not an individual affliction, it’s a disruption of the collective,” said Rasmus. “And so the solution to suicide needs to be at the community level.”

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK Thomas Rivers, 15, with a seal harpoon he made with his brothers. They learned traditional crafting skills through one of CANHR’s programs. Rivers has found it difficult to open up to adults about his struggles with suicidal ideation. “I’ve been depressed since I was about 10. All I'm really good at is hiding it,” he explained. After losing two uncles and several friends to suicide, Rivers found refuge in his relationships with his siblings. He credits those bonds as his reasons for being alive.

As a former village clinician, Rasmus saw firsthand the need for a different approach. “We were, of course, identifying that what’s really healing, what’s really preventative is taking young people out on the land,” she said.

Since its beginnings in 2012, Qungasvik has used cultural activities to teach youth in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta survival skills, both physically and emotionally.

“I lost four friends to suicide,” said Jerome Nukusuk, a teenager in the coastal village of Hooper Bay who participated in the program. “When my closest friend passed in 2020, I didn’t eat for three days and I didn’t go to school for two weeks.”

Nukusuk was only 13 at the time. When he saw staff from UAF recruiting for Qungasvik at school, he signed up. “It really opened my eyes to a lot of opportunities,” he said. “That really helped me a lot through my suicide problems, just keeping my hands busy.”

During activities, students practice Yup’ik survival skills and discuss the related community values. Researchers at UAF work with village Elders and leadership to design each aspect of the program.

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK Simeon John, 66, speaks about Qungasvik with a group of students at the Lower Kuskokwim Dance Festival in Tununak, Alaska. “I don’t like to think of it as a program. A program is something that has an ending,” he explains. “I want to say Yuuyaraq [a Yup’ik way of life].”

One of those leaders is Simeon John. “Our Elders tell us that nature is our medicine,” John said. He’s one of the local program coordinators with CANHR based in Toksook Bay. “We’re spiritually connected to everything – the land, air, water, the plants. When you’re out berry picking or hunting, you can let go of what’s bothering you.”

Brandon Kapelow / KYUK At the Lower Kuskokwim Dance Festival in Tununak, students are given opportunities to learn about mental health programs alongside a range of cultural activities such as Yup’ik singing and dancing.

Participants like Nukusuk found that spending time on the tundra helped. “I feel at peace,” he said. “You know, just hearing a lot of birds and enjoying nature.”

While the Qungasvik program has seen success from its roots in Yup’ik culture, suicide rates in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have remained high and the program still faces obstacles. In the next part of this series, we’ll explore how the team has adapted to meet these challenges and worked to secure a more sustainable future for the program.

1 of 6 — KYUK v0-50.jpg A community volunteer checks a blackfish trap on the Yukon River near the village of Alakanuk. Brandon Kapelow / KYUK 2 of 6 — KYUK v0-49.jpg During the winter months, Qungasvik volunteers drill fishing holes with an ice auger on the Bering Sea outside of Toksook Bay. Brandon Kapelow / KYUK 3 of 6 — KYUK v0-41.jpg Aerial view of Nelson Island, located near Toksook Bay in the lower Kuskokwim Delta. Brandon Kapelow / KYUK 4 of 6 — KYUK v0-44.jpg Remnants of a coastal fishing camp several miles outside of Toksook Bay, Alaska, where Qungasvik organizer Simeon John learned to hunt with his grandparents. “When I’m out there in nature, I ask myself, 'How would my ancestors handle this?' And I can feel their spirits. It seems like I’m closer to them when I’m out there,” he said. “It gives me strength.” Brandon Kapelow / KYUK 5 of 6 — KYUK v0-46.jpg Sunset over the Alaska Native village of Tununak during the Lower Kuskokwim Dance Festival last spring. Brandon Kapelow / KYUK 6 of 6 — KYUK v1-37.jpg A river bisects the village of Nunapitchuk in Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The Delta has the highest rates of suicide in the United States. Brandon Kapelow / KYUK

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline .