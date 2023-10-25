© 2023 KYUK
The US Government awards $19.1M in grants for Alaskans facing high energy costs

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published October 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM AKDT
Electricity poles in Nunapitchuk.
Sunni Bean
/
KYUK
Electricity poles in Nunapitchuk.

in a press release on Wednesday, Oct. 25, U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Alaska just over $19 million for Alaskans facing high energy costs. Over $11 million is coming from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding. That money is intended to help low income households lower their energy bills this winter. The other $8 million is aimed at helping tribes in Alaska with high energy costs.

LIHEAP is a congressionally funded program that provides financial assistance for heating costs, and is administered by the state and 13 tribal agencies across Alaska.

The program includes two components: heating and crisis assistance grants. Heating assistance grants help households meet heating costs, while crisis assistance grants are meant to help resolve home heating crises. Examples of the crises would be if someone is unable to pay their heating bills, or if their heater breaks and they can’t afford a new one.

Applications are available at Public Assistance offices throughout the state and online at www.heatinghelp.alaska.gov. Households can help determine if they are eligible for assistance by using the LIHEAP Eligibility Tool on energyhelp.us.

During Fiscal Year 2023, a total of 4,251 households and 13 tribal organizations across Alaska received non-crisis heating assistance grants through LIHEAP.

Sunni Bean
Sunni is a reporter and radio lover. Her favorite part of the job is sitting down and having a good conversation.
