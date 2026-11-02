Slideshow: 2026 Bethel Halloween
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
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KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Bethel trick-or-treaters brought the spook factor this year! Community members lined the parking lot of the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Friday, Oct. 30 to start the Halloween weekend off with candy and a scare. The Kuskokwim Consortium Library hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat, serving more than 700 kids and adults with candy and books. Next door, the Bethel Fire Department celebrated Halloween with a scare during their second annual Haunted Fire Station.
On Saturday, Oct. 31, KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild took on the terrifying toy room for their third annual haunted house.