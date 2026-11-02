© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: 2026 Bethel Halloween

KYUK | By Gabby Hiestand Salgado,
Valerie Rosqueta
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:08 PM AKST
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
1 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909810.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
2 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909733.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
3 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909782.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
4 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909786.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
5 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909824.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
6 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909833.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
7 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909754.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
8 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909743.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
9 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909747.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
10 of 33  — 261030_VRosqueta_TrunkorTreat-909792.jpg
Bethel community members gather in the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center parking lot waiting for candy during the 2026 Trunk-or-Treat event put on by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library on October 30, 2026.
Valerie Rosqueta
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00678.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00359.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
13 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00653.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
14 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00645.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
15 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00574.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
16 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00611.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
17 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00620.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
18 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00535.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
19 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00543.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
20 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00568.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
21 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00552.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
22 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00560.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
23 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00563.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
24 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00556.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
25 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00480.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
26 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00506.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
27 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00368.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
28 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00456.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
29 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00376.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
30 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00374.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
31 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00432.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
32 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00443.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
33 of 33  — 261030_GSalgado_Haunted Play Room-00691.jpg
KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild host their third annual haunted house at the Teen Center on October 31, 2026 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Hiestand Salgado

Bethel trick-or-treaters brought the spook factor this year! Community members lined the parking lot of the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Friday, Oct. 30 to start the Halloween weekend off with candy and a scare. The Kuskokwim Consortium Library hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat, serving more than 700 kids and adults with candy and books. Next door, the Bethel Fire Department celebrated Halloween with a scare during their second annual Haunted Fire Station.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild took on the terrifying toy room for their third annual haunted house.

Arts, Culture & Community Features
Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Gabby Hiestand Salgado is the Director of Programming & Services for KYUK
See stories by Gabby Hiestand Salgado
Valerie Rosqueta
Valerie Rosqueta is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK as a Jesuit Volunteer.
See stories by Valerie Rosqueta