Slideshow: 2026 Bethel Halloween

Bethel trick-or-treaters brought the spook factor this year! Community members lined the parking lot of the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Friday, Oct. 30 to start the Halloween weekend off with candy and a scare. The Kuskokwim Consortium Library hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat, serving more than 700 kids and adults with candy and books. Next door, the Bethel Fire Department celebrated Halloween with a scare during their second annual Haunted Fire Station.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, KYUK, Teens Acting Against Violence, and the Bethel Actors Guild took on the terrifying toy room for their third annual haunted house.

