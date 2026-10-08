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Slideshow: 2026 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

KYUK | By Valerie Rosqueta
Published October 8, 2026 at 6:18 PM AKDT
Tundra Women’s Coalition’s annual Peace Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness month took place on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Tundra Women’s Coalition’s annual Peace Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness month took place on Oct. 5, 2026.
Claire Snyder, Outreach and Education Coordinator at Tundra Women’s Coalition, thanks community members for attending the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Claire Snyder, Outreach and Education Coordinator at Tundra Women’s Coalition, thanks community members for attending the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Community members gather outside the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center for the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Community members gather outside the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center for the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Marchers in Tundra Women’s Coalition's 2026 Peace Walk carry handmade signs in support of survivors of domestic violence.
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Marchers in Tundra Women’s Coalition's 2026 Peace Walk carry handmade signs in support of survivors of domestic violence.
Val Rosqueta / Evan Erickson
Eileen Arnold, Executive Director at the Tundra Women’s Collation, addresses community members on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Eileen Arnold, Executive Director at the Tundra Women’s Collation, addresses community members on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Community members walk from the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women’s Coalition for the 2026 Peacewalk, which honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Community members walk from the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women’s Coalition for the 2026 Peacewalk, which honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Erald Murati holds a purple sign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Erald Murati holds a purple sign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Catie Shawaryn and Leo Edmonds-Doberenz hold a handmade sign for the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Catie Shawaryn and Leo Edmonds-Doberenz hold a handmade sign for the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Teens Acting Against Violence students march for domestic violence awareness on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Teens Acting Against Violence students march for domestic violence awareness on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Velesia Atchak, a member of Teens Acting Against Violence, marches in the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Velesia Atchak, a member of Teens Acting Against Violence, marches in the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Community members march in the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Community members march in the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
Marchers in the 2026 Peacewalk end their walk outside of the Tundra Women’s Coalition's building on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Marchers in the 2026 Peacewalk end their walk outside of the Tundra Women’s Coalition's building on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK

On Oct. 5, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members gathered at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for the annual Tundra Women's Coalition Peacewalk. They marched along the highway to the Tundra Women's Coalition building, carrying handmade signs in support of domestic violence survivors.
Tags
Arts, Culture & Community Features Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC)
Valerie Rosqueta
Valerie Rosqueta is the Wellness Programming Producer at KYUK as a Jesuit Volunteer.
See stories by Valerie Rosqueta
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