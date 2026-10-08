Slideshow: 2026 Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month
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Tundra Women’s Coalition’s annual Peace Walk for Domestic Violence Awareness month took place on Oct. 5, 2026.
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Claire Snyder, Outreach and Education Coordinator at Tundra Women’s Coalition, thanks community members for attending the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Community members gather outside the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center for the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Marchers in Tundra Women’s Coalition's 2026 Peace Walk carry handmade signs in support of survivors of domestic violence.
Val Rosqueta / Evan Erickson
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Eileen Arnold, Executive Director at the Tundra Women’s Collation, addresses community members on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Community members walk from the Yupiit Piciyarait Cultural Center to Tundra Women’s Coalition for the 2026 Peacewalk, which honors Domestic Violence Awareness Month, on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Erald Murati holds a purple sign for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Catie Shawaryn and Leo Edmonds-Doberenz hold a handmade sign for the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Teens Acting Against Violence students march for domestic violence awareness on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Velesia Atchak, a member of Teens Acting Against Violence, marches in the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Community members march in the 2026 Peacewalk on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
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Marchers in the 2026 Peacewalk end their walk outside of the Tundra Women’s Coalition's building on Oct. 5, 2026.
Val Rosqueta / KYUK
On Oct. 5, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, community members gathered at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for the annual Tundra Women's Coalition Peacewalk. They marched along the highway to the Tundra Women's Coalition building, carrying handmade signs in support of domestic violence survivors.