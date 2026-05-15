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Slideshow: Breakup in Bethel is cause for celebration

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:46 PM AKDT
Bethelites gather at the seawall to watch the ice flow downriver. May 14, 2026.
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Bethelites gather at the seawall to watch the ice flow downriver. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
An aerial view of breakup on the Kuskokwim River. May 14, 2026.
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An aerial view of breakup on the Kuskokwim River. May 14, 2026.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
An aerial view of breakup on the Kuskokwim River. May 14, 2026.
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An aerial view of breakup on the Kuskokwim River. May 14, 2026.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
Ice on the Kuskokwim flows downriver in Bethel. May 14, 2026.
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Ice on the Kuskokwim flows downriver in Bethel. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A young boy and his mother show off a piece of river ice they skimmed from the Kuskokwim. May 14, 2026.
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A young boy and his mother show off a piece of river ice they skimmed from the Kuskokwim. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Laurie O'Brien shows off the lush fish she caught off the edge of the seawall during breakup on the Kuskokwim River. May 14, 2026.
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Laurie O'Brien shows off the lush fish she caught off the edge of the seawall during breakup on the Kuskokwim River. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members enjoy free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Community members enjoy free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line up for free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Community members line up for free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line up for free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Community members line up for free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Elena Hamann, Erald Murati, and Scotty Monteith enjoy the sunshine and free hot dogs at Bethel's annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Elena Hamann, Erald Murati, and Scotty Monteith enjoy the sunshine and free hot dogs at Bethel's annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Dean Swope poses with his free hot dog at the 2026 Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Dean Swope poses with his free hot dog at the 2026 Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members enjoy free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Community members enjoy free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Shay and Alaina Summers brought their own onions to top their Breakup Bash hot dogs. May 14, 2026.
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Shay and Alaina Summers brought their own onions to top their Breakup Bash hot dogs. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kids play on the hill beneath Riverview Park in Bethel during the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Kids play on the hill beneath Riverview Park in Bethel during the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members enjoy free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Community members enjoy free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members line up for free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Community members line up for free hot dogs at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Jean Simon of Bethel is one of the winners of the Kuskokwim Ice Classic's Minute Madness jackpots this year. May 14, 2026.
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Jean Simon of Bethel is one of the winners of the Kuskokwim Ice Classic's Minute Madness jackpots this year. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Nicholai Joekay distributes hot dogs at the 2026 Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Nicholai Joekay distributes hot dogs at the 2026 Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Kuskokwim Ice Classic manager Haley Hanson speaks at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
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Kuskokwim Ice Classic manager Haley Hanson speaks at the annual Breakup Bash. May 14, 2026.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Nothing brings the community of Bethel together like the annual breakup of the Kuskokwim River—except for free hot dogs, that is.

Residents of Bethel congregated at the seawall on Front Street on May 14 to manaq, watch the river ice flow downriver, and scoop up some ice of their own. Later in the evening, the Kuskokwim Ice Classic hosted the annual Breakup Bash celebration at Riverview Park. Community members enjoyed abundant sunshine and free hot dogs to celebrate the end of a long winter.

The Kuskokwim River officially broke up on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:00 a.m.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan