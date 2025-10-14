© 2025 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: Bethel comes together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published October 14, 2025 at 3:43 PM AKDT
The Bethel Regional High School yuraq group makes their debut at the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day community celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
1 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06222.jpg
The Bethel Regional High School yuraq group makes their debut at the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day community celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
2 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06491.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's Qasgirmiut dance group performs Tarvarnauramken, a Yup'ik blessing song, in honor of those impacted by Typhoon Halong. Oct. 13, 2025.
3 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06265.jpg
Bethel's Qasgirmiut dance group performs Tarvarnauramken, a Yup'ik blessing song, in honor of those impacted by Typhoon Halong. Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Signs made by the Tundra Women's Coalition's Teens Acting Against Violence youth group decorate the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for Bethel's community Indigineous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
4 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06002.jpg
Signs made by the Tundra Women's Coalition's Teens Acting Against Violence youth group decorate the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center for Bethel's community Indigineous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel elders enjoy traditional foods in celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Oct. 13, 2025.
5 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06020.jpg
Bethel elders enjoy traditional foods in celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day. Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Bethel Regional High School yuraq group makes their debut at the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day community celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
6 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06163.jpg
The Bethel Regional High School yuraq group makes their debut at the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day community celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Bethel Regional High School yuraq group makes their debut at the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day community celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
7 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06060.jpg
The Bethel Regional High School yuraq group makes their debut at the annual Indigenous Peoples' Day community celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
8 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06415.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
9 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06515.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Chief Louie Andrew (center, seated) of the Orutsararmiut Native Council offers a benediction to those gathered to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. Oct. 13, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
10 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06009.jpg
Chief Louie Andrew (center, seated) of the Orutsararmiut Native Council offers a benediction to those gathered to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day. Oct. 13, 2025 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
11 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06380.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Dancers from Bethel Regional High School's yuraq group perform at the Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Oct. 13, 2025.
12 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06036.jpg
Dancers from Bethel Regional High School's yuraq group perform at the Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A student from Bethel Regional High School leads her peers in song as they yuraq. Oct. 13, 2025.
13 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06209.jpg
A student from Bethel Regional High School leads her peers in song as they yuraq. Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
14 of 14  — 251013-MCDolan-IPD/251013-MCDolan-IPD-06542.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers yuraq at Bethel's Indigenous Peoples' Day celebration on Oct. 13, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Amidst ongoing community-wide efforts to provide relief for those impacted by Typhoon Halong, the storm that devastated communities along Alaska’s Kuskokwim Delta Coast this weekend, community members in Bethel came together to celebrate Indigenous People' Day at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Monday (Oct. 13).

The community celebration, organized annually by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library in partnership with UAF’s Kuskokwim Campus (KuC) and Bethel’s tribe, the Orustararmiut Native Council (ONC), began with the sharing of wisdom from local Elders followed by a Native foods potluck. At tables set up in the corner of the room, bags of goods were collected to donate to storm relief efforts.

Yuraq dancers from Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) made their debut with their first public performance. This year marks the first time in several years that yuraq is being taught as a class in Bethel’s high school, according to teacher and drum leader Alice Reardon.

Following the students’ performance, Bethel-based dance group Qasgirmiut performed Tarvarnauramken, a Yup'ik blessing song, to honor those in communities impacted by the typhoon. They closed out the community celebration with more yuraq, dancing together in celebration of Yup’ik ways of life.
Arts, Culture & Community Features
MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
See stories by MaryCait Dolan