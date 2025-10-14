Slideshow: Bethel comes together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day

Amidst ongoing community-wide efforts to provide relief for those impacted by Typhoon Halong, the storm that devastated communities along Alaska’s Kuskokwim Delta Coast this weekend, community members in Bethel came together to celebrate Indigenous People' Day at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Monday (Oct. 13).

The community celebration, organized annually by the Kuskokwim Consortium Library in partnership with UAF’s Kuskokwim Campus (KuC) and Bethel’s tribe, the Orustararmiut Native Council (ONC), began with the sharing of wisdom from local Elders followed by a Native foods potluck. At tables set up in the corner of the room, bags of goods were collected to donate to storm relief efforts.

Yuraq dancers from Bethel Regional High School (BRHS) made their debut with their first public performance. This year marks the first time in several years that yuraq is being taught as a class in Bethel’s high school, according to teacher and drum leader Alice Reardon.

Following the students’ performance, Bethel-based dance group Qasgirmiut performed Tarvarnauramken, a Yup'ik blessing song, to honor those in communities impacted by the typhoon. They closed out the community celebration with more yuraq, dancing together in celebration of Yup’ik ways of life.

