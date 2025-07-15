Slideshow: Bethel's sixth annual community Pride celebration
Kelsi Kime sends love to onlookers during Bethel's sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual community Pride celebration took place on July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members make signs for the Pride march at Saturday Market in Bethel. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A young community member waves a large pride flag after walking in Bethel's sixth annual Pride march on July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members and visiting performers gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members show their pride with handmade signs at Bethel's sixth annual Pride celebration. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Marchers make their way back toward the Lions Club park in Bethel, waving rainbow pride flags all the way. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members and visiting performers gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members show their pride with face paint and handmade signs at Bethel's sixth annual Pride celebration. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Members of Bethel's LGBTQ+ community and their allies gathered at the Cultural Center on Saturday, July 12 for the sixth annual Bethel community Pride celebration. The event's festivities included sign-making at the Saturday Market followed by the annual Pride March, where participants marched to music from the Cultural Center to Watson's Corner before gathering at the Lions Club park.