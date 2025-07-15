© 2025 KYUK
Slideshow: Bethel's sixth annual community Pride celebration

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan
Published July 15, 2025 at 10:37 AM AKDT
Kelsi Kime sends love to onlookers during Bethel's sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
1 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900229.jpg
Kelsi Kime sends love to onlookers during Bethel's sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900371.jpg
Community members gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900212.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual community Pride celebration took place on July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900167.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual community Pride celebration took place on July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900327.jpg
Community members gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members make signs for the Pride march at Saturday Market in Bethel. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900126.jpg
Community members make signs for the Pride march at Saturday Market in Bethel. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
A young community member waves a large pride flag after walking in Bethel's sixth annual Pride march on July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900339.jpg
A young community member waves a large pride flag after walking in Bethel's sixth annual Pride march on July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900181.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members and visiting performers gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900374.jpg
Community members and visiting performers gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members show their pride with handmade signs at Bethel's sixth annual Pride celebration. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
10 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900378.jpg
Community members show their pride with handmade signs at Bethel's sixth annual Pride celebration. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
11 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900242.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Marchers make their way back toward the Lions Club park in Bethel, waving rainbow pride flags all the way. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900280.jpg
Marchers make their way back toward the Lions Club park in Bethel, waving rainbow pride flags all the way. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members and visiting performers gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
13 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900325.jpg
Community members and visiting performers gather at the Lions Club park in Bethel following the sixth annual Pride march. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
14 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900216.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
15 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900192.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
16 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900240.jpg
Bethel's sixth annual Pride march makes its way toward Watsons Corner. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Community members show their pride with face paint and handmade signs at Bethel's sixth annual Pride celebration. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
17 of 17  — 250712-MCDolan-Pride-900161.jpg
Community members show their pride with face paint and handmade signs at Bethel's sixth annual Pride celebration. July 12, 2025.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Members of Bethel's LGBTQ+ community and their allies gathered at the Cultural Center on Saturday, July 12 for the sixth annual Bethel community Pride celebration. The event's festivities included sign-making at the Saturday Market followed by the annual Pride March, where participants marched to music from the Cultural Center to Watson's Corner before gathering at the Lions Club park.

MaryCait Dolan
MaryCait Dolan (she/her) is a Multimedia Producer at KYUK.
