Bethel's Yupiit Piciryarait Museum reopens its doors

Inside the Yupiit Piciryarait Museum, glass display cases protect art, tools, and garments that piece between them the story of life through the ages on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The museum's name translated into English means “the Yup’ik people’s way of living.”

The displays of of Yup’ik, Cup’ik, and Dene artifacts has reopened after being closed for years, marking a modern iteration of a historic regional collection.

Museum staff say that the COVID-19 pandemic was the primary reason for the museum’s extended closure. But in mid-April, the museum officially re-opened, nestled inside Bethel’s cultural center in its own gallery space.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK The permanent collection at the Yupiit Piciryarait Museum includes a variety of tools and other artifacts from around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

The museum’s current setup is based on a book – Ann Fienup-Riordan’s "Yuungnaqpiallerput," or The Way We Genuinely Live, featuring many of the book’s photographed artifacts on tangible display. Visitors can follow the progression of seasons as told in the objects of subsistence, hunt, and daily life throughout the region’s history.

A mannequin bust wears a parka sewn from seal intestine. Handcarved harpoons and woven grass fish traps line display cases. A full size seal skin boat floats overheard.

In the children’s corner, young visitors can learn about the tradition of story sticks. The museum also has binders full of historical photos from the region it asks patrons to help identify.

Museum coordinator Mary Woods says there’s even more to come. She’s been instrumental in the reorganization and cataloging of the museum archive — made up of years of donations and purchases from residents of the Delta and beyond. She says once additional display cases arrive, the museum will be able to feature more of the collection.

MaryCait Dolan / KYUK A doll models the creation of a fish trap inside a display case in the Yupiit Piciryarait Museum.

The museum itself has a rich history, including an early stint in a Bethel building that burned down. Since 1994, the collection has been managed by the Association of Village Council Presidents, a regional tribal organization. It’s now housed at Bethel’s cultural center.

Though the museum is small, its collection is extensive, and has garnered global attention. In 2010, pieces of the collection traveled to the National Museum of Natural History in Washington D.C. where the display currently featured, Yuungnaqpiallerput, premiered as an exhibition.

In 2015, representatives from the Vatican visited the museum to trace the roots of several Yup’ik artifacts it had in its possession.

Now, the materials that attracted international attention are again open to be viewed by the community of its home region.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 3:30. Coordinator Mary Woods says they accept donations anytime and they are looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can contact the museum by calling 907-543-7300. Schools that may be interested in making a visit can also reach out to the museum. You can also find them on Facebook at Yupiit Piciryarait Museum.