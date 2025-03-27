2025 Cama’i Festival offers up melting pot of song, dance, and fun

With its theme of Ciuliamta Cauyait, or “Drums of Our Ancestors,” this weekend’s Cama’i Dance Festival is as much a celebration of the vibrant state of Indigenous performing arts as it is a nod to the past.

The 2025 festival, which kicks off at Bethel Regional High School at 5 p.m. on March 28, is dedicated to the memory of Cakicenaq Stanley Waska of Emmonak, who passed away in 1986. Longtime festival organizer Linda Curda said that the nomination was a perfect fit.

"This one was easy because Raymond Waska is the dance leader in Emmonak, and this is his father," Curda said. "And then it turns out Stanley was actually a key piece of the "Drums of Winter," a film that was made and came out in 1988 that looks at Emmonak and looks at dance at that time."

The Emmonak dancers are scheduled to take the stage twice during the festival. " Drums of Winter ," documenting efforts nearly 50 years ago to preserve yuraq and potlatch tradition in the community, will also be screened at the festival.

The nearby Yukon Delta community of Kotlik is being highlighted at this year’s festival as well. Kotlik Elders Caara Isidore Hunt and Yaayuk Angela Hunt have been selected for the long-running Living Treasures award.

"We don't often dedicate living treasures to a couple, but this fits. These two are just hand in glove. They've been married for 66 years, and they have inspired their community, not just song and dance, but just really the Elders of their community," Curda said. "As you know, many influences have tried to stop drumming and dancing, but these folks have really kept it going."

In 26 jam-packed hours of performances over three days, dance groups from across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will be joined by a melting pot of other groups from far and wide.

"I always have to go find what I call those other exciting ones," Curda said.

These include the Aanchich’x Kwaan Lingít and Haida dancers, the Cuban stylings of the Anaya Latin Dancers , the Japanese taiko drumming of Unit Souzou , and the blending of African folk dances and popular culture of the newly formed Synergy Step Team, among others.

To keep performers and attendees alike fueled, the ever-popular Native Foods Dinner will offer up a smorgasbord on Saturday, March 29, with Elders served beginning at 4 p.m.

"Seven [hundred] to 800 people get fed in 3 hours," Curda said.

Curda said that planners have already secured salmon, moose, akutaq, and fry bread, but that more traditional foods are needed. Ready-to-serve donations can be dropped off at the back door of the high school cafeteria on the morning of Saturday, March 29. Text or call organizer Christine Richman at 256-424-5024 for more information

Tickets for the event are $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass. Elders and children under four can attend for free, and students can buy discounted tickets.

Listen to a longer interview with Cama'i Dance Festival organizer Linda Curda here.