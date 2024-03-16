© 2024 KYUK
Slideshow: Opening night of the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival

KYUK
Published March 16, 2024 at 10:58 AM AKDT
1 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-908614.jpg
Yurartet dancers on stage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00770.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-908181.jpg
Peter Atchak lights the Cama-i Flame at the begining of the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
4 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00711.jpg
A dancer with Qasgirmiut onstage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 25  — 240315-ASalonga-CamaiDay1-00142.jpg
Members of the Akaska National Guard stand on stage as Retired Major General Robert Hoffman is honored at th 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival,
Alex Salonga
6 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00464.jpg
Byron Nicholai performs at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909374.jpg
Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
8 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00342.jpg
A young audience member gleefully dances along with the Nightmute Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 15, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
9 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00496.jpg
Scott SInquah of the Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers performs a hoop dance at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
10 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00305.jpg
The family of the late Inuguarpak Stanley Anthony stands at the front of the Cama-i stage as the 2024 Festival is dedicated to him. March 15, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
11 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00698.jpg
The family of the late Seliksuyar Bob Aloysius accepts a plaque honoring him as one of two men to whom the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival is dedicated. March 15, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
12 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00656.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers on stage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival. March 15, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
13 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00727.jpg
A young dancer hands off his dance fan onstage with Qasgirmiut. March 15, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
14 of 25  — 240315-MCDolan-CamaiDay1-00774.jpg
A young dancer performs with the Qasgirmiut dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
15 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909521.jpg
Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
16 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-900454.jpg
Atrillnguq Joseph Asuluk, Sr. performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
17 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909972.jpg
Pacific Island Polynesian Dancers performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
18 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909503.jpg
Sinquah Family Hoop Dancers at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
19 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-908813.jpg
Kodiak Alutiiq dancers on stage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
20 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-908778.jpg
Kodiak Alutiiq dancers on stage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
21 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909129.jpg
Drummers from Nightmute on stage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
22 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909162.jpg
Dancers on stage at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
23 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909934.jpg
Pacific Island Polynesian Dancers performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
24 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909571.jpg
Qasgirmiut performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
25 of 25  — 240315_CamaiDay1-909811.jpg
Qasgirmiut performing at the 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 16, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado

The 2024 Cama-i Dance Festival kicked off in Bethel on Friday (March 15), as hundreds of spectators and dancers converged on Bethel Regional High School for a weekend of celebration and community.

The festival began with the lighting of the Cama-i flame – in reality, three flames, lit by an Elder, a teenager, and a child representing the generations on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Then Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) Traditional Chief Luumaq Ignatius “Louie” Andrew welcomed the crowd with raised arms, shouting “Cama’i!”

“The dancers who are to perform here, we will be honored by them,” Andrew said. “And your dances will bring honor to our ancestors.”

In addition to hours-worth of dance, the first day of the three-day event was also focused on recognitions – dedicating the festival to Elders who have passed, and honoring Elders who continue to act as culture-bearers and pass along wisdom and humor through their support of yuraq in their communities.

This year, Cama-i is dedicated to two late leaders: the late Inuguarpak Stanley Anthony of Nightmute and the late Seliksuyar Bob Aloysius of Bethel.

And two Elders have been honored as “Living Treasures” this year: Ap'alluk Levi Hoover of Kasigluk and Atrilnguq Joseph Asuluk Sr. of Toksook Bay.

Ten dance groups, plus Toksook Bay musician Byron Nicholai, performed on Friday, including the four communities of this year’s Living Treasures and Cama-i dedication recipients.

Cama-i continues through the weekend, with a Native foods dinner, craft fair, demonstrations, classes, and hours and hours more dance, drumming and singing. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (March 16) and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday (March 17).
