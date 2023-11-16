© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
LISTEN: Chefs and tasters at Taste of Bethel

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published November 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM AKST
On Nov.11, the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel filled with foods from around the world as the community came together for Taste of Bethel. There were empanadas, kimbap, seafood gumbo, and more.

KYUK was at the event, and talked to people about why they cooked, what they cooked, and what it meant to them.
Sunni Bean
Sunni is a reporter and radio lover. Her favorite part of the job is sitting down and having a good conversation.
