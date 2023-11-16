LISTEN: Chefs and tasters at Taste of Bethel
1 of 5 — ACS_1087.JPG
Sunni Bean / KYUK
2 of 5 — IMG_9854.jpg
Sunni Bean / KYUK
3 of 5 — IMG_9849.jpg
4 of 5 — IMG_9869.jpg
5 of 5 — IMG_9851.jpg
On Nov.11, the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel filled with foods from around the world as the community came together for Taste of Bethel. There were empanadas, kimbap, seafood gumbo, and more.
KYUK was at the event, and talked to people about why they cooked, what they cooked, and what it meant to them.