Through Yuraq, LKSD’s 2023 Dance Festival unites students in Kasigluk

Six students from Bethel Regional High School traveled to Kasigluk for a three-day LKSD Dance Festival at Akula Elitnaurvik School. They learned about Yup’ik values from elders at workshops during the day, and took the stage at night to yuraq with other students.

“I mean, I knew before going that I was going to be, that it was going to be a really good experience. I didn't expect it to feel like such a transformative experience” said Sara Guinn, a language arts teacher at the high school and chaperone for the trip.

BRHS performed its own routine, but students quickly started swapping skills. There were exchanges, where everyone danced together and learned each other’s techniques.

“And oftentimes, there would be like invitational dances where we invited other people to dance with us, or other people invited other dancers to go up and dance with them” Guinn said.

She liked seeing the spread of dances the festival brought together.

“You got to see the different dances of each school and see the kind of, I don’t know, you got to know what each person danced like.” Guinn said. “You got to know the type of songs that they had, whether they were more playful and interactive, or more serious. Some, like Napaskiak school, had really beautiful songs. Their songs were more, I don't know, they seemed really harmonious. ”

Marlene Kinegak from Kasigluk organized the festival. She remembers when Akula hosted it every year when she was growing up, but since the school district adopted it, it rotates every year. This year, it’s back in Akula.

“Yes, finally, since gosh, I don't even remember the last time we had it here. It was before LKSD adopted it. I was maybe in elementary or junior high when the last time they had the dance festival here” Kinegak said.

During the day, students attended craft workshops and talks with elders, exploring cultural skills and knowledge, including Nick Pavilla Sr, Andrew Sergie, Maria Nicholas, Annie Alexie, and Sam Flynn.

“The elder talks were mostly based on the theme we picked, which was help, love, and respect,” she said. “One of the presentations we had was the Army National Guard Air Force came. Our local child protection team talked to the kids.”

For Kinegak, it’s important to spend this time to share knowledge.

“We were taught since we were small, it is our role as Yup’ik to pass it down to the next generation. Because when it's their turn, then it'll be them to pass it onto their next generation,” she explained. “Our Yupik value, our Yup’ik culture-- it has to be passed down to generation to generation, or else we're going to lose our Yup’ik value and our Yup’ik culture. What we were taught from our late elders.”

The elders told stories that taught morals, like one that showed even if you make the wrong choice, there's still time to turn back and do the right thing. And they encouraged the students to get to know each other. Guinn said she could see the students connecting with their language too, as speakers used their native language during the talks.

“Sometimes they're speaking in Yugtun. Like not the whole time. And so some of our BRHS kids are not as, I don't think they're like, as fluent in Yugtun. But I do think they got it, I think they could gather, because oftentimes it was like a mix between Yugtun and English.” She said.

During the sessions, chaperones were instructed to take away the kids' cell phones. Without outside distractions and moments meant for social media, she saw how they loosened up.

Guinn said, “Especially when you see all the dancers and people when you just have to kind of get outside of your comfort zone, because it's we're there to dance and to use your, you know, use your voice and use your body.”

By the time they had to leave, her students didn’t want to go. When their flight got delayed, her student said she hoped they would be stuck there.

“Because on the last day, like when we got stuck there, they were having a Yuraq class,” She recounted. “And they had the seniors and older kids drumming and singing for the younger kids, like, they must have been in kindergarten or first grade. Then they started to dance.”

Soon, everyone in the gym joined in.

