The Kuskokwim River Ice Classic tripod has made its appearance on the river ice.

Bethel resident and Kuskokwim Ice Classic Board member Eric Whitney designed and constructed the tripod. It goes up a few weeks before breakup is expected, and among other things it means that boating and summer are around the corner. When the ice washes away, it carries the tripod with it, tripping a clock located on shore, marking the official time of Bethel's breakup.

Bethel Community Services Foundation uses the Ice Classic as a fundraiser. People buy tickets guessing when the clock will stop, and the money funds youth programs across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, along with thousands of dollars in prize money for lucky-guessing winners.

This year the Ice Classic will use online guessing. Online guesses will be entered directly into a database for ease of sorting and tracking. The Ice Classic uses Jotform as its online guess processor. For a list of rules go to the Ice Classic website - http://iceclassic.org/rules/

Last year’s winner was Brenda Carmichael of Napaskiak. She had an exact guess for the time of breakup- May 5, at 6:05 pm- and was the only winner of the $20,700 Kuskokwim River Ice Classic jackpot.