Arts, Culture & Community Features

Final community meeting on the Bethel 2045 Comprehensive Plan

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published April 4, 2023 at 9:05 AM AKDT
bethel_cultural_center_0.jpg
Dean Swope
/
KYUK

There will be a community meeting April 4 at 5 p.m. at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel. The meeting will be an final opportunity for the public to review and comment on the draft of the Bethel 2045 Comprehensive Plan. This plan lays out the long term goals of the community, which then guides strategy for Bethel’s social, physical, and economic development.

“I think we got a pretty strong document,” said Bethel City Manager Pete Williams. “And I suggest everybody read it, but it's for the year, it goes up to the year 2045.”

The plan was last updated in 2011, and city leaders want input from the community to help guide Bethel’s growth.

“It's surprising the old one, the 2035 comprehensive plan, you know, it's one of those documents that gets put under the desk and it’s easy not to refer to. But if you go through the 2035 one, you're surprised at how much, when you look out the window, how much was accomplished out of that plan. It's quite a bit. So it's an important document,” said Williams.

This is the final community meeting before the draft is finalized at the end of April. You can find the plan online, review it, and comment at www.BethelCompPlanUpdate.com.

