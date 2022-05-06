The Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod fell, marking the end of winter in Bethel

The river ice went out in front of Bethel, tripping the clock on the Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod at 6:05 p.m. on May 5.

To celebrate breakup and the end of winter, the annual Breakup Bash will occur on the Bethel riverfront at 6 p.m. on May 6. The event returns after being canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 precautions. The Breakup Bash will feature live music and plenty of free hot dogs. It will be held on Front Street across from First National Bank of Alaska.

The winners of the Kuskokwim Ice Classic contest will be announced at the event. The winners of the Minute Madness contest have already been released: Joe Dale, Alex and Teresa Keller, and Crystal Samuelson. They all live in Bethel and will receive $10,000.