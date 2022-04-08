The Kuskokwim Consortium Library in Bethel has been shortlisted for a national library medal. The Bethel library is one of 15 in the nation listed as finalists, and the only library in Alaska listed. Fifteen museums are also listed, but none are in Alaska.

The annual national medal is given by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The organization brands its medal as “the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities.” Sen. Lisa Murkowski nominated the Bethel library for the award.

“We are very honored to have been nominated by Sen. Lisa Murkowski and selected as a finalist for this prestigious award. We are a small library in a remote region in Alaska, and we have worked hard to provide services for the diverse demographics in our community in spite of the limited funding and staffing available to us. To be recognized at the national level for the service we have provided to our local community is a huge honor” Kuskokwim Consortium Library Director Theresa Quiner said in a press release.

The national medal winners will be announced the first week of June. Find the full list of finalists here.

