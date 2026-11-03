Bill Hill takes early lead in Alaska’s U.S. House race

Alaska independent Bill Hill holds a slight lead over Republican incumbent Nick Begich III in Alaska’s U.S. House race as early results come in.

With about 11% of precincts reporting so far Tuesday night, Hill, a fisherman and retired educator, has 47% of the vote. Begich has 44%.

More results are expected to come in throughout the evening. If no candidate gets more than 50% in the first round, the winner will be decided by ranked choice voting on Nov. 18.

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Hill was considered an outlier this year. Most polls of Alaska’s other statewide races had shown Democrats ahead of Republicans. But Hill, an independent endorsed by the Democratic Party, trailed Begich.

Some of his supporters had worried if avoiding the party brand may have cost him.

As Election Day neared, Hill’s campaign had to spend some of its resources to tell Alaska Democrats not to vote for Eric Hafner.

Hafner, a federal inmate serving a long sentence in New York, is in third place with 6.6% of the vote. Hafner is a frequent candidate with no known ties to Alaska. He spent no money on his campaign. But he was the only Democrat running for Alaska’s sole seat in the U.S. House, and this year the Democratic Party label might’ve been a plus. Alaska Democrats, like those around the country, seemed especially eager to vote this year.

While campaigning, Hill and Begich painted different visions for Alaska.

Hill highlighted his background as a lifelong Alaskan raised in a village on Lake Iliamna. He’s been a salmon fisherman since he was 8, he said, and took time off the campaign trail to fish commercially in Bristol Bay, as he does every year. He blamed Begich for going along with an agenda that raised prices on gas, diesel and everything else.